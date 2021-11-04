|
|
|
|
November 4, 2021
|
|
- Next year to cross the Suez Canal ships
they will have to pay 6% more
-
- The only types of ships excluded from the price increase are those
cruising and transporting LNG
-
- Next year to cross the Suez Canal ships
will have to pay 6% more transit rights than
to the amount paid in 2021. Today the Channel Authority
Egyptian has announced this substantial increase that will be
applied from next February to all types of ships, to
exception of cruise and gas carriers
natural liquefied for which the tax will remain unchanged.
The increase in prices will be a significant extra burden
for shipowners engaged in maritime connections between Asia and
Europe.
-
- The Suez Canal Authority has specified that the decision of
introduce an increase in transit rights has been assumed
on the basis of in-depth studies on the next evolution
of the world economy and the maritime market. The Egyptian body has
highlighted, in particular, that the International Monetary Fund and
World Trade Organization predict growth
continued world trade and an increase in the
demand for maritime transport, with expected increases
respectively of +6.7% and +4.7% in 2022 and - he underlined
the Egyptian authority - with levels of sea freight that
will continue to be high and with good profits for the
shipping companies.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail