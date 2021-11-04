



November 4, 2021

The only types of ships excluded from the price increase are those cruising and transporting LNG

Next year to cross the Suez Canal ships will have to pay 6% more transit rights than to the amount paid in 2021. Today the Channel Authority Egyptian has announced this substantial increase that will be applied from next February to all types of ships, to exception of cruise and gas carriers natural liquefied for which the tax will remain unchanged. The increase in prices will be a significant extra burden for shipowners engaged in maritime connections between Asia and Europe.

The Suez Canal Authority has specified that the decision of introduce an increase in transit rights has been assumed on the basis of in-depth studies on the next evolution of the world economy and the maritime market. The Egyptian body has highlighted, in particular, that the International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization predict growth continued world trade and an increase in the demand for maritime transport, with expected increases respectively of +6.7% and +4.7% in 2022 and - he underlined the Egyptian authority - with levels of sea freight that will continue to be high and with good profits for the shipping companies.







