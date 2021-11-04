



November 4, 2021

Original news Parliament has definitively approved the decree Infrastructure

Giovannini: it is a crucial step to accelerate the reforms envisaged by the NRP and to promote the development of all mode of transport

Today the Senate, with 190 votes in favor, 34 against and no abstained, definitively approved the bill of conversion, with amendments, of Decree-Law No 121 on the subject investment and security of infrastructure, transport and of road traffic, for the functionality of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, of the Superior Council of Public Works and the National Agency for the safety of road and motorway infrastructures.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, thanked "the parliamentarians for the careful examination of the rules that - specified the minister - has enriched the provision with important provisions and much Waited. It is - added Giovannini - a crucial step for accelerate the reforms envisaged by the NRP and to foster development of all modes of transport, with a strong footprint towards social and environmental sustainability, and towards the reduction of inequalities that still persist throughout the Country'.







