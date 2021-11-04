|
- Parliament has definitively approved the decree
Infrastructure
-
- Giovannini: it is a crucial step to accelerate the
reforms envisaged by the NRP and to promote the development of all
mode of transport
-
- Today the Senate, with 190 votes in favor, 34 against and no
abstained, definitively approved the bill of
conversion, with amendments, of Decree-Law No 121 on the subject
investment and security of infrastructure, transport and
of road traffic, for the functionality of the
Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility,
of the Superior Council of Public Works and the National Agency
for the safety of road and motorway infrastructures.
-
- The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, thanked "the parliamentarians
for the careful examination of the rules that - specified the minister -
has enriched the provision with important provisions and much
Waited. It is - added Giovannini - a crucial step for
accelerate the reforms envisaged by the NRP and to foster development
of all modes of transport, with a strong footprint
towards social and environmental sustainability, and towards the
reduction of inequalities that still persist throughout the
Country'.
