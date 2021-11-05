|
November 5, 2021
- In the third quarter, maritime traffic through the
Bosphorus Strait grew by +3.4%
- In the period January-September 2021 the increase is
status of +0.6%
- In the first nine months of this year in the Bosphorus Strait,
along the important sea route that connects the Mediterranean with
the Black Sea, a total of 28,738 ships have passed, with a
slight increase of +0.6% on the same period of 2020, of which
3,889 tankers (-2.8%) and 24,849 naval units of other
type (+1.2%). In terms of gross tonnage, transited ships have
totaled 466.0 million tons (+1.2%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 alone, ship traffic through
the Strait amounted to 9,661 ships, with a growth of
+3.4% on the period July-September last year, of which 1,268
tankers (+4.2%) and 8,393 other ships (+3.3%). The
gross tonnage of transited vessels was 162.9
million tons (+7.2%).
