



November 5, 2021

Original news In the third quarter, maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait grew by +3.4%

In the period January-September 2021 the increase is status of +0.6%

In the first nine months of this year in the Bosphorus Strait, along the important sea route that connects the Mediterranean with the Black Sea, a total of 28,738 ships have passed, with a slight increase of +0.6% on the same period of 2020, of which 3,889 tankers (-2.8%) and 24,849 naval units of other type (+1.2%). In terms of gross tonnage, transited ships have totaled 466.0 million tons (+1.2%).

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, ship traffic through the Strait amounted to 9,661 ships, with a growth of +3.4% on the period July-September last year, of which 1,268 tankers (+4.2%) and 8,393 other ships (+3.3%). The gross tonnage of transited vessels was 162.9 million tons (+7.2%).









