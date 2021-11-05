



November 5, 2021

Original news The ICTSI terminalista company records operating results and record quarterly financials

In the third quarter of this year, revenues increased by +28,3%

In the period July-September of this year the group Philippine terminalista International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) recorded financial and operating results record quarterly reports, starting with containerized traffic volumes enlivened by its port terminals that have reached the peak history of over 2.8 million teu, with an increase of +6.9% on third quarter of 2020, of which almost 1.3 million teu handled from the group's terminals in Asian ports (+0.7%), 835 thousand teu from the terminals in the ports of the Americas (+10.7%) and 686 thousand teu from terminals in ports in Europe, Middle East and Africa (+15,2%).

Never so high even the value of total revenues by ICTSI in the third quarter of this year which amounted to 496.5 million dollars (+28.3%), a record that is also the same for the only revenues generated by the port activities that have been attested to 482.4 million dollars (+27.2%). New historical peaks were also marked by the values of EBITDA, profit operating and net income which were equal respectively to 296.9 million dollars (+30.9%), 233.8 million dollars (+38.9%) and 132.2 million dollars (+67.0%).

The ICTSI Group's network consists of 35 terminals ports (including those under development) located in 20 countries, of which eleven in the Philippines.









