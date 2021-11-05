|
November 5, 2021
- The ICTSI terminalista company records operating results and
record quarterly financials
- In the third quarter of this year, revenues increased by
+28,3%
- In the period July-September of this year the group
Philippine terminalista International Container Terminal Services,
Inc. (ICTSI) recorded financial and operating results
record quarterly reports, starting with containerized traffic volumes
enlivened by its port terminals that have reached the peak
history of over 2.8 million teu, with an increase of +6.9% on
third quarter of 2020, of which almost 1.3 million teu
handled from the group's terminals in Asian ports (+0.7%),
835 thousand teu from the terminals in the ports of the Americas (+10.7%) and 686 thousand
teu from terminals in ports in Europe, Middle East and Africa
(+15,2%).
- Never so high even the value of total revenues
by ICTSI in the third quarter of this year which amounted to
496.5 million dollars (+28.3%), a record that is also the same for
the only revenues generated by the port activities that have been
attested to 482.4 million dollars (+27.2%). New historical peaks
were also marked by the values of EBITDA, profit
operating and net income which were equal respectively
to 296.9 million dollars (+30.9%), 233.8 million dollars
(+38.9%) and 132.2 million dollars (+67.0%).
- The ICTSI Group's network consists of 35 terminals
ports (including those under development) located in 20 countries,
of which eleven in the Philippines.
