November 5, 2021
- Another very positive quarter for Textainer
- The container rental company provides that this
trend will continue in 2022
- The rental and sale company of intermodal containers
Textainer closed the third quarter of this year by raising
again the record value of revenues which amounted to 195.8
millions of dollars, with an increase of +31.3% on the same
period of 2020. New record values were also marked
EBITDA and EBIT, which were respectively
184,2 million dollars (+54.9%) and 114,0 million dollars
(+110,8%). Net profit amounted to EUR 64.3 million
dollars (+291.7%), a figure lower only than the record recorded in the
second quarter of this year with 76.0 million.
- Also the consistency of textainer's fleet of containers
has reached a new historical peak being at 30 September last
equal to almost 4.3 million teu (18.5%), of which 92.6% of
ownership of the company.
- Textainer believes that the very positive period will continue
in the coming months: "it is expected - explained the president and
CEO of the company, Olivier Ghesquiere -
that current market fundamentals will continue to be
favourable as the demand for goods continues to be
supported and it is common opinion that the difficulties that
characterize the supply chain will last for most of the
2022».
