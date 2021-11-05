



November 5, 2021

Original news Another very positive quarter for Textainer

The container rental company provides that this trend will continue in 2022

The rental and sale company of intermodal containers Textainer closed the third quarter of this year by raising again the record value of revenues which amounted to 195.8 millions of dollars, with an increase of +31.3% on the same period of 2020. New record values were also marked EBITDA and EBIT, which were respectively 184,2 million dollars (+54.9%) and 114,0 million dollars (+110,8%). Net profit amounted to EUR 64.3 million dollars (+291.7%), a figure lower only than the record recorded in the second quarter of this year with 76.0 million.

Also the consistency of textainer's fleet of containers has reached a new historical peak being at 30 September last equal to almost 4.3 million teu (18.5%), of which 92.6% of ownership of the company.

Textainer believes that the very positive period will continue in the coming months: "it is expected - explained the president and CEO of the company, Olivier Ghesquiere - that current market fundamentals will continue to be favourable as the demand for goods continues to be supported and it is common opinion that the difficulties that characterize the supply chain will last for most of the 2022».









