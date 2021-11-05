|
November 5, 2021
- Signed the contract for the new container terminal of the
port of Rijeka
-
- It will be implemented and managed by the consortium of APM
Terminals and ENNA
-
- Today the consortium formed by APM Terminals, the company
terminalist of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
and from the Croatian ENNA Logic has signed the contract of
50-year concession for the design,
construction and operation of the Zagreb Deep Sea Container Terminal
(Rijeka Gateway), the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka
(
of 5
July 2021).
-
- The completion of the first phase of the project, with the entry into
function of the first 400 linear meters of quay of the new landing,
is expected within the next three and a half years. With
the implementation of the second phase, which will bring the line of
quay with a total of 680 linear meters, the capacity of
Annual containerized traffic will be equal to 1,055,000 teu. The
Terminal will be equipped with four ship-to-shore cranes, one of which will be
installed in the second phase, which will be able to operate on
ships with a capacity of 24,000 teu.
