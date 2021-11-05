|
November 5, 2021
- Evergreen records astronomical quarterly profits
- The company orders four new 23-24 thousand carriers
teu and 42,500 new containers
- In the third quarter of this year the shipping company
containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation recorded revenues
record quarterly reports of 143.5 billion Taiwan dollars (5.1
billion US dollars), with an unprecedented increase in
+160.7% on the corresponding period of 2020, compared to
a small increase of +7.0% in operating costs that amounted to
44.5 billion Taiwanese dollars. Values never reached in
precedence are also those of operating profit and net profit
that in relation to the period July-September of 2021 are
results of €96.1 billion (+766.6%) and €86.3 billion
Taiwanese dollars (+819.7%).
- In the first nine months of this year the Asian company has
total revenues of 333.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, in
increase of +134.1% on the same period of 2020, a profit
operating of 192.1 billion (+1,044.8%) and a net profit of 176.9
billion Taiwanese dollars (+1,304.3%).
- The exceptional growth of containerized maritime transport
currently in place is inducing many companies to
navigation to increase the capacity of its fleet.
Evergreen is no exception, which today announced the decision to
order two new 24,000 teu carriers and two more of the
capacity of 23,000 teu at the Chinese shipyard Jangnan
Shipyard. The first order will have a total value of
280-320 million dollars and so also the second. They will come out
instead from the evergreen fleet two 2,800 portacontainer that
will be sold for 90 million US dollars to Italia Marittima,
the Italian company of the Taiwanese shipowning group.
- In addition to strengthening the fleet of ships, the main companies
global containers are also strengthening their respective
container fleets and so is Evergreen which today has
announced that it had ordered 27,500 new containers from the factory
Chinese Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd. for
total 165.0 million dollars and another 15,000 new
containers at Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Chinese factory
Manufacturing Co. with an additional investment of over 96.4
millions of dollars.
