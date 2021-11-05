



November 5, 2021

Original news Evergreen records astronomical quarterly profits

The company orders four new 23-24 thousand carriers teu and 42,500 new containers

In the third quarter of this year the shipping company containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation recorded revenues record quarterly reports of 143.5 billion Taiwan dollars (5.1 billion US dollars), with an unprecedented increase in +160.7% on the corresponding period of 2020, compared to a small increase of +7.0% in operating costs that amounted to 44.5 billion Taiwanese dollars. Values never reached in precedence are also those of operating profit and net profit that in relation to the period July-September of 2021 are results of €96.1 billion (+766.6%) and €86.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (+819.7%).

In the first nine months of this year the Asian company has total revenues of 333.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, in increase of +134.1% on the same period of 2020, a profit operating of 192.1 billion (+1,044.8%) and a net profit of 176.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (+1,304.3%).

The exceptional growth of containerized maritime transport currently in place is inducing many companies to navigation to increase the capacity of its fleet. Evergreen is no exception, which today announced the decision to order two new 24,000 teu carriers and two more of the capacity of 23,000 teu at the Chinese shipyard Jangnan Shipyard. The first order will have a total value of 280-320 million dollars and so also the second. They will come out instead from the evergreen fleet two 2,800 portacontainer that will be sold for 90 million US dollars to Italia Marittima, the Italian company of the Taiwanese shipowning group.

In addition to strengthening the fleet of ships, the main companies global containers are also strengthening their respective container fleets and so is Evergreen which today has announced that it had ordered 27,500 new containers from the factory Chinese Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd. for total 165.0 million dollars and another 15,000 new containers at Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Chinese factory Manufacturing Co. with an additional investment of over 96.4 millions of dollars.









