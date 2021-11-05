|
|
|
|
November 5, 2021
|
|
- The Marche representation of Federlogistica has been established
-
- The regional association is chaired by Andrea
Morandi
-
- Today in Ancona was established this morning the headquarters
Marche of Federlogistica, the national federation of the world
Conftrasporto Confcommercio which brings together the integrated supply chain of
maritime and land logistics companies. To guide her in the clothes
of president will be Andrea Morandi, flanked by a council
board initially composed of Lorenzo Talevi (vice president),
Michele Menghini, Fabrizio Ricciardi and Gabriele Costantini.
-
- "Today - underlined the new president Morandi - the
Marche are enriched by an association that aims above all to
promote the creation of synergies, the exchange of know-how and the
design between companies that carry out different activities
within the same supply chain. It also wants to strengthen and
innovate the mechanisms of employer representation also at
local, taking into account the centrality assumed today by the
logistics of goods in economic development and transition
ecological of the country».
-
- The president of Federlogistica nazionale, Luigi Merlo, has
said "happy with the birth of Federlogistica Marche, thank you
to the activism of Andrea Morandi. Our association - has
highlighted - is growing significantly throughout Italy, and
in the coming weeks other regional realities will be born.
We are creating a unique representation model in the
national panorama».
|
