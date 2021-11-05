



November 5, 2021

Original news The Marche representation of Federlogistica has been established

The regional association is chaired by Andrea Morandi

Today in Ancona was established this morning the headquarters Marche of Federlogistica, the national federation of the world Conftrasporto Confcommercio which brings together the integrated supply chain of maritime and land logistics companies. To guide her in the clothes of president will be Andrea Morandi, flanked by a council board initially composed of Lorenzo Talevi (vice president), Michele Menghini, Fabrizio Ricciardi and Gabriele Costantini.

"Today - underlined the new president Morandi - the Marche are enriched by an association that aims above all to promote the creation of synergies, the exchange of know-how and the design between companies that carry out different activities within the same supply chain. It also wants to strengthen and innovate the mechanisms of employer representation also at local, taking into account the centrality assumed today by the logistics of goods in economic development and transition ecological of the country».

The president of Federlogistica nazionale, Luigi Merlo, has said "happy with the birth of Federlogistica Marche, thank you to the activism of Andrea Morandi. Our association - has highlighted - is growing significantly throughout Italy, and in the coming weeks other regional realities will be born. We are creating a unique representation model in the national panorama».







