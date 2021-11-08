|
|
November 8, 2021
|
|
- From 2023 in the port of Hamburg the porters will be able to
feed from the ground power grid
-
- Contract with Siemens
-
- The experimentation of cold ironing for carriers
in the port of Hamburg will depart in 2023. The Authority
Port of the German port of call has commissioned Siemens to build
the first systems to power from the ground electricity grid
porters who will arrive in the port of Hamburg and among more
of one year the first stages of testing will be carried out providing
electricity to ships at berth at container terminals
Burchardkai and Tollerot. The contract with Siemens includes the
design, implementation, delivery, assembly,
wiring and commissioning of all systems and components
necessary for the operation of cold ironing systems.
-
- In Hamburg, electricity from the land network is already being
provided since 2016 to cruise ships arriving at the terminal of
Altona.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail