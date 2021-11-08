



November 8, 2021

Contract with Siemens

The experimentation of cold ironing for carriers in the port of Hamburg will depart in 2023. The Authority Port of the German port of call has commissioned Siemens to build the first systems to power from the ground electricity grid porters who will arrive in the port of Hamburg and among more of one year the first stages of testing will be carried out providing electricity to ships at berth at container terminals Burchardkai and Tollerot. The contract with Siemens includes the design, implementation, delivery, assembly, wiring and commissioning of all systems and components necessary for the operation of cold ironing systems.

In Hamburg, electricity from the land network is already being provided since 2016 to cruise ships arriving at the terminal of Altona.







