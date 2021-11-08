



November 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The American Viasat buys the British company of Inmarsat satellite communications

Transaction worth $7.3 billion

The American Viasat Inc. will buy the company British satellite communications Inmarsat for 7.3 billion Dollars. The two parties have signed a binding agreement based on this figure which is divided into 850 million in cash, 46.36 million Viasat ordinary shares valued at 3.1 billion in based on Friday's closing price and the assumption of 3.4 billions in debt. Viasat and Inmarsat have highlighted that the merger will create an innovative operator leader in global communications.

Two years ago Inmarsat was acquired for 3.4 billion dollars from the Triton consortium ( of 25 March 2019).









