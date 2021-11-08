The American Viasat buys the British company of
Inmarsat satellite communications
Transaction worth $7.3 billion
The American Viasat Inc. will buy the company
British satellite communications Inmarsat for 7.3 billion
Dollars. The two parties have signed a binding agreement based on
this figure which is divided into 850 million in cash,
46.36 million Viasat ordinary shares valued at 3.1 billion in
based on Friday's closing price and the assumption of 3.4
billions in debt. Viasat and Inmarsat have highlighted that
the merger will create an innovative operator leader in
global communications.
Two years ago Inmarsat was acquired for 3.4 billion
dollars from the Triton consortium
(
of 25
March 2019).