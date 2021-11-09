



November 9, 2021

Original news Atlas (Seaspan Corporation) records revenues again quarterly records

In the third quarter of this year the turnover is up by +17.0%

Atlas Corp., the holding company operating in the rental sector of carriers through the company integrally subsidiary Seaspan Corporation, closed the third quarter of 2021 marking a new record of revenues recorded in the period that amounted to $451.9 million, a value that exceeds $58 million millions the old record set just the previous quarter and is +17.0% higher than the turnover totaled in the second quarter of last year. Operating profit is state pairs to 219,7 million dollars (+50.5%) and the net profit to 94.6 million dollars (+12.5%).

Highlighting the excellent work done by the company in the third quarter of this year, the chairman and chief executive officer of Atlas, Bing Chen, recalled that in the period the company, which on 30 September had a fleet of 132 portacontainer of the capacity of 1.13 million teu, issued orders for a further 25 new ships already chartered on long-term. Currently there are 69 ships under construction on behalf of Atlas, units that will elevate the transport capacity containerized fleet to 1.96 million teu.

In the first nine months of 2021, Atlas' revenues increased of +15.1% being results pairs to 1,22 billion dollars compared to 1.06 billion in the corresponding period last year year. Net income was $552.6 million (+30.4%) and net profit at € 258.2 million (+18.1%).









