November 9, 2021
- Atlas (Seaspan Corporation) records revenues again
quarterly records
- In the third quarter of this year the turnover is
up by +17.0%
- Atlas Corp., the holding company operating in the rental sector of
carriers through the company integrally
subsidiary Seaspan Corporation, closed the third quarter of
2021 marking a new record of revenues recorded in the period that
amounted to $451.9 million, a value that exceeds $58 million
millions the old record set just the previous quarter and
is +17.0% higher than the turnover totaled in the
second quarter of last year. Operating profit is
state pairs to 219,7 million dollars (+50.5%) and the net profit to
94.6 million dollars (+12.5%).
- Highlighting the excellent work done by the company in the third
quarter of this year, the chairman and chief executive officer
of Atlas, Bing Chen, recalled that in the period the company,
which on 30 September had a fleet of 132 portacontainer
of the capacity of 1.13 million teu, issued orders for
a further 25 new ships already chartered on long-term.
Currently there are 69 ships under construction on behalf of Atlas,
units that will elevate the transport capacity
containerized fleet to 1.96 million teu.
- In the first nine months of 2021, Atlas' revenues increased
of +15.1% being results pairs to 1,22 billion dollars
compared to 1.06 billion in the corresponding period last year
year. Net income was $552.6 million
(+30.4%) and net profit at € 258.2 million (+18.1%).
