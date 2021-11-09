



November 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Wan Hai Lines decides to invest over 200 million dollars to buy used storage racks

The company recorded financial performance quarterly records

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines (WHL) continues its campaign to acquire ships carriers. Today the board of directors of the company has decided on an investment of over 200 million dollars to buy second-hand portatainer.

Meanwhile, WHL has archived the third quarter of 2021 with revenues record 70.7 billion Taiwan dollars (2.5 billion dollars), with a significant increase of +259.7% on the corresponding 2020 period and an increase of 22.7 billion Taiwanese dollars compared to the previous quarterly all-time high recorded in the second quarter of 2021. In the period July-September of this year the Asian company has set new record values also in relation to the operating profit and net profit that are amounted to $43.4 billion and $35.5 billion, respectively Taiwanese, with increases of +2,143.8% and +1,860.9% on the third quarter of 2020 and increases of 20.6 billion and 16.5 billion compared to the previous records set both in the second quarter of 2021.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail