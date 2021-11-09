|
November 9, 2021
- Wan Hai Lines decides to invest over 200 million
dollars to buy used storage racks
-
- The company recorded financial performance
quarterly records
-
- Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines (WHL)
continues its campaign to acquire ships
carriers. Today the board of directors of the company
has decided on an investment of over 200 million dollars to
buy second-hand portatainer.
-
- Meanwhile, WHL has archived the third quarter of 2021 with revenues
record 70.7 billion Taiwan dollars (2.5 billion
dollars), with a significant increase of +259.7% on the corresponding
2020 period and an increase of 22.7 billion Taiwanese dollars
compared to the previous quarterly all-time high recorded in the
second quarter of 2021. In the period July-September of
this year the Asian company has set new record values
also in relation to the operating profit and net profit that are
amounted to $43.4 billion and $35.5 billion, respectively
Taiwanese, with increases of +2,143.8% and +1,860.9% on the third
quarter of 2020 and increases of 20.6 billion and 16.5 billion
compared to the previous records set both in the second quarter
of 2021.
|
