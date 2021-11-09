|
November 9, 2021
- Finnlines records a gradual recovery in activities
- The load volumes guaranteed by the industry are still limited
- In the third quarter of this year the revenues of the company of
Finnish navigation Finnlines of the Italian group Grimaldi are
amounted to 155.1 million euro, up +22.4% on
corresponding period of 2020 when the activity of the
the company's fleet of ro-pax ships was most affected by the
effects of the Covid-19 health crisis. EBITDA and EBIT are
states of 50.2 million euros respectively (+23.0%) and 34.0
million euro (+39.0%) and net profit amounted to
32.7 million euros (+45.4%).
- In the period July-September of 2021 Finnlines ships have
transported about 192 thousand load units (+7%), 359 thousand
tons of other goods (+24%), 211 thousand passengers (+29%) and 34 thousand
cars not following passengers (-19%).
- Commenting on the results achieved by the company in the third
quarter of this year, the president and CEO of Finnlines, Emanuele
Grimaldi, explained that "during the third quarter is
the growth trend continued, with cargo volumes that are
increased on almost all routes. The automotive industry - has
specified - suffered from the shortage of components and parking
summer was longer than expected. However, given
that finnlines' fleet consists of ships of several
size, it was possible to transfer the capacity from
routes showing a temporary drop in demand to other
which proved to need greater capacity.
Once the travel restrictions were gradually
loosened - Grimaldi also specified - tourist trips
are resumed, although the number of passengers remained
far below the normal level."
- In the first nine months of 2021, Finnlines' revenues were
equal to 425.9 million euros, with an increase of +17.3% on the same
last year period. Operating profit was 72.5
million (+23.5%) and net profit of 69.0 million euros (+27.3%).
