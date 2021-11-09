



November 9, 2021

Original news On December 13, Hupac will inaugurate a service daily between Venlo and Busto Arsizio

Suitable for transporting semi-trailers with P400 shape

On December 13th the Swiss transport company Intermodal Hupac will inaugurate a new daily service (five weekly rotations) between Venlo, Holland, and Busto Arsizio (Milan) which will allow the transport of P400 semi-trailers. The departures from Italy will offer a transit-time A-C from Monday on Thursday and A-D for the departure on Friday, while the departures from the Dutch terminal will offer a transit-time A-B from Monday to Thursday and A-D for departure on Friday.









