ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

12 November 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:57 GMT+1



November 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
On December 13, Hupac will inaugurate a service daily between Venlo and Busto Arsizio

Suitable for transporting semi-trailers with P400 shape

On December 13th the Swiss transport company Intermodal Hupac will inaugurate a new daily service (five weekly rotations) between Venlo, Holland, and Busto Arsizio (Milan) which will allow the transport of P400 semi-trailers. The departures from Italy will offer a transit-time A-C from Monday on Thursday and A-D for the departure on Friday, while the departures from the Dutch terminal will offer a transit-time A-B from Monday to Thursday and A-D for departure on Friday.



PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail