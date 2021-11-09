|
|
November 9, 2021
|
|
- On December 13, Hupac will inaugurate a service
daily between Venlo and Busto Arsizio
-
- Suitable for transporting semi-trailers with P400 shape
-
- On December 13th the Swiss transport company
Intermodal Hupac will inaugurate a new daily service
(five weekly rotations) between Venlo, Holland, and Busto Arsizio
(Milan) which will allow the transport of P400 semi-trailers. The
departures from Italy will offer a transit-time A-C from Monday
on Thursday and A-D for the departure on Friday, while the
departures from the Dutch terminal will offer a transit-time A-B from
Monday to Thursday and A-D for departure on Friday.