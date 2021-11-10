



November 10, 2021

Original news AD Ports signs an agreement to build a terminal multipurpose in the Egyptian port of Safaga

Memorandum of understanding with EGMPT

The Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals (EGMPT), an Egyptian public company alexandria seaport general authority with (34%), suez Canal Authority (33%) and the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport of the Ministry of Transport of Cairo (33%), for the development and management of a multipurpose terminal in the port Egyptian of Safaga. "The strategic location of the port of Safaga on the Red Sea - underlined the head of the Ports Cluster division of AD Ports, Saif Al Mazrouei, on occasion of the signing of the agreement - has great potential to cover a a significant role in the global supply chain."









