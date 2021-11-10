|
November 10, 2021
- AD Ports signs an agreement to build a terminal
multipurpose in the Egyptian port of Safaga
- Memorandum of understanding with EGMPT
- The Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a
memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose
Terminals (EGMPT), an Egyptian public company
alexandria seaport general authority with (34%), suez
Canal Authority (33%) and the Holding Company for Maritime and Land
Transport of the Ministry of Transport of Cairo (33%), for the
development and management of a multipurpose terminal in the port
Egyptian of Safaga. "The strategic location of the port of
Safaga on the Red Sea - underlined the head of the
Ports Cluster division of AD Ports, Saif Al Mazrouei, on occasion
of the signing of the agreement - has great potential to cover a
a significant role in the global supply chain."
