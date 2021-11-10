ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

12 November 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:57 GMT+1



November 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
AD Ports signs an agreement to build a terminal multipurpose in the Egyptian port of Safaga

Memorandum of understanding with EGMPT

The Emiratense port group Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals (EGMPT), an Egyptian public company alexandria seaport general authority with (34%), suez Canal Authority (33%) and the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport of the Ministry of Transport of Cairo (33%), for the development and management of a multipurpose terminal in the port Egyptian of Safaga. "The strategic location of the port of Safaga on the Red Sea - underlined the head of the Ports Cluster division of AD Ports, Saif Al Mazrouei, on occasion of the signing of the agreement - has great potential to cover a a significant role in the global supply chain."


PSA Genova Pra



Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail