



November 10, 2021

The third quarter of this year will be a period that it will probably be celebrated in the annals of the company of South Korean HMM navigation as one of the most prosperous periods of the company that in a few months, in the wake of the enormous impulse that the health crisis for Covid-19 has impressed on transport containerized maritime, it has left behind very unsatisfactory performances that today almost fade in memory.

HMM has archived the period July-September of 2021 with record revenues of 4,016.4 billion won (3.4 billion won dollars), a figure that represents a growth of +133.7% on the corresponding period of last year and exceeding the previous ones records set in 2021 in the second and first quarters (for rise to a figure close to 2,428.0 billion won recorded in the period January-March of 2021 we must return to the last quarter of 2008).

Operating profit also reached a new all-time high being amounted to 2,270.8 billion won, given that it represents a increase of +719.6% on the third quarter of 2020 and which results higher than the previous record values marked in the second and first quarter of 2021. Never so high even the values pre-tax profit and net profit in the third quarter this year stood at 2,301.7 billion respectively (+8,632.1%) and 2,299.8 billion won (9,239.8%), a record that in both had been achieved in the fourth quarter of 2008.









