November 10, 2021
- Never so high financial performance
South Korean HMM quarterly
- In the period July-September revenues grew by
+133,7%
- The third quarter of this year will be a period that
it will probably be celebrated in the annals of the company of
South Korean HMM navigation as one of the most prosperous periods
of the company that in a few months, in the wake of the enormous impulse that
the health crisis for Covid-19 has impressed on transport
containerized maritime, it has left behind
very unsatisfactory performances that today almost fade
in memory.
- HMM has archived the period July-September of 2021 with
record revenues of 4,016.4 billion won (3.4 billion won
dollars), a figure that represents a growth of +133.7% on the
corresponding period of last year and exceeding the previous ones
records set in 2021 in the second and first quarters (for
rise to a figure close to 2,428.0 billion won recorded
in the period January-March of 2021 we must return to the last
quarter of 2008).
- Operating profit also reached a new all-time high
being amounted to 2,270.8 billion won, given that it represents a
increase of +719.6% on the third quarter of 2020 and which results
higher than the previous record values marked in the second and first
quarter of 2021. Never so high even the values
pre-tax profit and net profit in the third quarter
this year stood at 2,301.7 billion respectively
(+8,632.1%) and 2,299.8 billion won (9,239.8%), a record that in
both had been achieved in the fourth quarter of
2008.
