



November 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Port Authority of Gdansk has been awarded the ESPO Award 2021

Recognized the efforts made by the port to help the local community during the pandemic

The Port Authority of Gdansk has been awarded the ESPO Award 2021, awarded by the Association of European Ports ESPO, for its project "WE ARE - unification of the local community of the Nowy Port and Stogi districts of Gdansk with its old neighbor, the port", recognition that the European Sea Ports Organisation has awarded as recognition the role of the Polish Port Authority in the recovery of the city and the local community.

In particular, the award recognizes the efforts of the different activities activated by the WE ARE project to promote values cooperation, solidarity and responsibility, efforts that have focused on the residents of the two districts of Gdansk. Among the initiatives, during the lockdown period more long implemented to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic the port has financed and distributed 8 thousand meals to the elderly plus exposed to the risk of contagion, purchased medical equipment for Pomeranian hospitals, helped local sports clubs to continue training and supported two other initiatives.

Referring to the actions implemented within the project, the president of the jury, Dimitrios Theologitis, highlighted whereas, 'in difficult times, the port has shown cooperation, responsibility and solidarity. His actions - he underlined - they were highly appreciated by the community local and have strengthened the ties between the city and that which, otherwise, is a remote industrial environment. Many the effects will continue to be felt in the future. The the award is a sign that the work done by the ports is also inspired and aimed at people».









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail