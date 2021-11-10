|
November 10, 2021
- The Port Authority of Gdansk has been awarded
the ESPO Award 2021
- Recognized the efforts made by the port to help the
local community during the pandemic
- The Port Authority of Gdansk has been awarded the
ESPO Award 2021, awarded by the Association of European Ports
ESPO, for its project "WE ARE - unification of the
local community of the Nowy Port and Stogi districts of Gdansk
with its old neighbor, the port", recognition that
the European Sea Ports Organisation has awarded as recognition
the role of the Polish Port Authority in the recovery of the city
and the local community.
- In particular, the award recognizes the efforts of the different
activities activated by the WE ARE project to promote values
cooperation, solidarity and responsibility,
efforts that have focused on the residents of the two districts of
Gdansk. Among the initiatives, during the lockdown period more
long implemented to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic
the port has financed and distributed 8 thousand meals to the elderly plus
exposed to the risk of contagion, purchased medical equipment
for Pomeranian hospitals, helped local sports clubs
to continue training and supported two other initiatives.
- Referring to the actions implemented within the project,
the president of the jury, Dimitrios Theologitis, highlighted
whereas, 'in difficult times, the port has shown cooperation,
responsibility and solidarity. His actions - he
underlined - they were highly appreciated by the community
local and have strengthened the ties between the city and that
which, otherwise, is a remote industrial environment. Many
the effects will continue to be felt in the future. The
the award is a sign that the work done by the ports is also
inspired and aimed at people».
