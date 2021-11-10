



November 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ÖBB Rail Cargo announces a new service between the Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland

Connections also with Belgium and Italy

The Austrian railway operator ÖBB Rail Cargo has announced the next activation of a service between the State Austrian Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland, with three rotations weekly between the Austrian terminal in Wolfurt and the terminals Swiss frenkendorf and Niederglatt. The company has highlighted that the initiative will strengthen the links between the economy of the Lake Constance area not only with the port of Rotterdam, but also with the Belgian port of Antwerp and with those Italians from Genoa and La Spezia.









