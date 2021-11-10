ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

12 November 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:58 GMT+1



November 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
ÖBB Rail Cargo announces a new service between the Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland

Connections also with Belgium and Italy

The Austrian railway operator ÖBB Rail Cargo has announced the next activation of a service between the State Austrian Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland, with three rotations weekly between the Austrian terminal in Wolfurt and the terminals Swiss frenkendorf and Niederglatt. The company has highlighted that the initiative will strengthen the links between the economy of the Lake Constance area not only with the port of Rotterdam, but also with the Belgian port of Antwerp and with those Italians from Genoa and La Spezia.



PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail