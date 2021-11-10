ÖBB Rail Cargo announces a new service between the
Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland
Connections also with Belgium and Italy
The Austrian railway operator ÖBB Rail Cargo has
announced the next activation of a service between the State
Austrian Vorarlberg and Eastern Switzerland, with three rotations
weekly between the Austrian terminal in Wolfurt and the terminals
Swiss frenkendorf and Niederglatt. The company has highlighted that
the initiative will strengthen the links between
the economy of the Lake Constance area not only with the port of
Rotterdam, but also with the Belgian port of Antwerp and with those
Italians from Genoa and La Spezia.