November 11, 2021
- Monday in Gioia Tauro will be held the event "The
Porto meets"
- It is promoted by FISE Uniport
- Next November 15 at 2.30 pm, at the Medcenter
Container Terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, will be held
the event "The Port meets" promoted by FISE Uniport,
the association representing companies operating in the field
harbour. To open the meeting, which intends to promote confrontation
between national and local port stakeholders, it will be
the intervention of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility, Teresa Bellanova.
- The program is the interventions of Antonio Davide Testi,
MANAGING DIRECTOR of Medcenter Container Terminal and President
vicar of Fise Uniport, Federico Barbera, president of FISE
Uniport, Andrea Agostinelli, President of the Authority of
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, and Michele
Volpicella, Head of Territorial Development and Marketing
South West of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana.
- It will also be possible to follow the live stream
of the event on the Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmtVy0kTR7o41VRPoKeiKUA
or from the http://www.associazione-uniport.org/site.
