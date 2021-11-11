



November 11, 2021

Original news Monday in Gioia Tauro will be held the event "The Porto meets"

It is promoted by FISE Uniport

Next November 15 at 2.30 pm, at the Medcenter Container Terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, will be held the event "The Port meets" promoted by FISE Uniport, the association representing companies operating in the field harbour. To open the meeting, which intends to promote confrontation between national and local port stakeholders, it will be the intervention of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Teresa Bellanova.

The program is the interventions of Antonio Davide Testi, MANAGING DIRECTOR of Medcenter Container Terminal and President vicar of Fise Uniport, Federico Barbera, president of FISE Uniport, Andrea Agostinelli, President of the Authority of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, and Michele Volpicella, Head of Territorial Development and Marketing South West of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana.

It will also be possible to follow the live stream of the event on the Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmtVy0kTR7o41VRPoKeiKUA or from the http://www.associazione-uniport.org/site.







