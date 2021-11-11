|
November 11, 2021
- In the period July-September the value of the revenues of
Fincantieri grew by +30.5% and that of new orders
by +331.1%
- EBITDA up +37.0%
- In the third quarter of this year the group's revenues
Italian navalmeccanico Fincantieri amounted to 1.52 billion
of euro, with an increase of +30.5% on the corresponding period of the
2020, of which 1.31 billion generated by the construction segment
naval (+21.9%), including 947 million from the cruise ship branch
(+24.1%) and 351 million from that of military ships (+12.9%), 93
millions generated by the offshore installations and ships sector
special (+116.3%) and 283 million euros from the Systems division,
components and services (+42.2%). The group recorded an EBITDA of
about 111 million euros (+37.0%), with a positive contribution
from shipbuilding activities for 97 million compared to
to a negative contribution of -48 million in the third quarter
of 2020, and positive contributions from the Offshore and
special ships (2 million compared to 1 in the third quarter of 2020)
and Systems, components and services (20 million compared to 13).
- In the period July-September 2021 the value of new orders
acquired by the company marked a clear recovery of +331.1%
amounting to €569 million, of which €286 million in the segment
Shipbuilding (+581.0%), 208 million in Offshore and ships
special (+845.5%) and 157 million in the Systems, Components and
services (-0.6%).
- In the first nine months of this year the total revenues are
states pairs to 4.77 billion euros, with an increase of +35.0% on the
corresponding period of 2020, of which 4.22 billion in the segment
Shipbuilding (+36.1%), including 2.85 billion in the branch of ships from
cruise (+25.7%) and 1.14 billion in that of military ships
(+36.2%), 1.14 billion in the Offshore and special ships segment
(+15.5%) and 764 million in the Systems, Components and Services segment
(+29,3%). EBITDA amounted to 330 million euros
(+65,0%).
- In the period January-September of 2021 new orders have
totaled 2.32 billion dollars (+25.2%), of which 1.37 billion
in the shipbuilding sector (-2.8%), 382 million in the
of offshore installations and special ships (+105.4%) and 822
million for the Systems, Components and Services division (+71.3%).
