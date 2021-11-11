



November 11, 2021

Original news In the period July-September the value of the revenues of Fincantieri grew by +30.5% and that of new orders by +331.1%

EBITDA up +37.0%

In the third quarter of this year the group's revenues Italian navalmeccanico Fincantieri amounted to 1.52 billion of euro, with an increase of +30.5% on the corresponding period of the 2020, of which 1.31 billion generated by the construction segment naval (+21.9%), including 947 million from the cruise ship branch (+24.1%) and 351 million from that of military ships (+12.9%), 93 millions generated by the offshore installations and ships sector special (+116.3%) and 283 million euros from the Systems division, components and services (+42.2%). The group recorded an EBITDA of about 111 million euros (+37.0%), with a positive contribution from shipbuilding activities for 97 million compared to to a negative contribution of -48 million in the third quarter of 2020, and positive contributions from the Offshore and special ships (2 million compared to 1 in the third quarter of 2020) and Systems, components and services (20 million compared to 13).

In the period July-September 2021 the value of new orders acquired by the company marked a clear recovery of +331.1% amounting to €569 million, of which €286 million in the segment Shipbuilding (+581.0%), 208 million in Offshore and ships special (+845.5%) and 157 million in the Systems, Components and services (-0.6%).

In the first nine months of this year the total revenues are states pairs to 4.77 billion euros, with an increase of +35.0% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 4.22 billion in the segment Shipbuilding (+36.1%), including 2.85 billion in the branch of ships from cruise (+25.7%) and 1.14 billion in that of military ships (+36.2%), 1.14 billion in the Offshore and special ships segment (+15.5%) and 764 million in the Systems, Components and Services segment (+29,3%). EBITDA amounted to 330 million euros (+65,0%).

In the period January-September of 2021 new orders have totaled 2.32 billion dollars (+25.2%), of which 1.37 billion in the shipbuilding sector (-2.8%), 382 million in the of offshore installations and special ships (+105.4%) and 822 million for the Systems, Components and Services division (+71.3%).









