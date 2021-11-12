|
November 12, 2021
- Messina will include the port of Koper in its
network of scheduled services
- Weekly service for rolling stock and project cargo
- Ignazio Messina & C. will include the port of Koper in the
own network of scheduled services. The shipping company
Italian will serve the Slovenian port of call with a service
weekly for rolling stock and project cargo that, through the port
Egyptian of Alexandria, will offer connections with Africa
eastern and southern, the Persian Gulf and India, with stopovers in Abu
Dhabi, Aqaba, Bahrain, Capetown, Dammam, Dar Es Salaam, Durban,
Hamad, Hazira, Jebbel Ali, Jeddah, Maputo, Mogadishu, Mombasa,
Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Port Sudan, Sohar and um Qasr.