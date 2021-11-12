



November 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Messina will include the port of Koper in its network of scheduled services

Weekly service for rolling stock and project cargo

Ignazio Messina & C. will include the port of Koper in the own network of scheduled services. The shipping company Italian will serve the Slovenian port of call with a service weekly for rolling stock and project cargo that, through the port Egyptian of Alexandria, will offer connections with Africa eastern and southern, the Persian Gulf and India, with stopovers in Abu Dhabi, Aqaba, Bahrain, Capetown, Dammam, Dar Es Salaam, Durban, Hamad, Hazira, Jebbel Ali, Jeddah, Maputo, Mogadishu, Mombasa, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Port Sudan, Sohar and um Qasr.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec