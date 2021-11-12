ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
November 12, 2021

Messina will include the port of Koper in its network of scheduled services

Weekly service for rolling stock and project cargo

Ignazio Messina & C. will include the port of Koper in the own network of scheduled services. The shipping company Italian will serve the Slovenian port of call with a service weekly for rolling stock and project cargo that, through the port Egyptian of Alexandria, will offer connections with Africa eastern and southern, the Persian Gulf and India, with stopovers in Abu Dhabi, Aqaba, Bahrain, Capetown, Dammam, Dar Es Salaam, Durban, Hamad, Hazira, Jebbel Ali, Jeddah, Maputo, Mogadishu, Mombasa, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Port Sudan, Sohar and um Qasr.



