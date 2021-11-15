|
|
|
|
November 15, 2021
|
|
- New record quarterly financial period for the group
Chinese shipowner COSCO
-
- In the period July-September the containerized volumes
transported by the fleet decreased by -6.7%
-
- Since the end of 2020, quarter after quarter, the group
Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping Holdings, on the impetuous push
whereas the demand for containerised maritime transport has impressed
to its division operating in this sector, has established new
historical records of quarterly financial performance arriving in the
period July-September of this year to record revenues equal to
62.2 billion yuan ($14.4 billion), with a significant
increase of +111.2% on the third quarter of 2020, of which 90.7
billions of yuan (+114.7%) generated by the activity of the
COSCO group's fleet of carriers. In the third quarter of
2021 were also marked new record values both relatively
operating profit and net profit which amounted to
respectively to 45.0 billion yuan (+1,102.9%) and 35.1 billion
of yuan (+878.3%), with contributions from the transport division
containerized maritime amounting to 45.5 billion respectively
(+996.8%) and 37.7 billion yuan (+1,031.3%).
-
- If the financial results have reached all-time highs, in the
third quarter of this year the volumes of containerized cargoes
transported by the group's fleet, on the other hand, have decreased being
states equal to 6.6 million teu (-6.7%). The downturn, that the group
Chinese has attributed to the dysfunctions of the world supply chain that
have extended the parking of containers on the port docks and
have made it difficult to find containers to use,
covered almost all the sea routes on which
COSCO uses its ships: the total transported on the routes
transpacific was 1.2 million teu (-10.7%), on
those Asia-Europe were transported 1.3 million teu
(-1.5%), on intra-Asian routes 2.0 million teu (-4.1%) and
on Chinese domestic sea routes 1.3 million teu (-18.6%).
The only increase was recorded by the volumes transported
on the other international routes operated by the group that have been
equal to 728 thousand teu (+13.0%). In the third quarter of 2021, ships
of cosco Shipping Lines alone, which is the main
shipping company of the group, they transported 4.8 million
of teu (-6.5%).
-
- Despite the reduction in the volumes of cargo transported in the
third quarter of this year, the significant increase in the value of
maritime freight has allowed the Chinese group to increase
strong revenues generated by the activity of the fleet of
portacontainer that stood at 85.6 billion yuan
(+114.5%), of which 25.0 billion produced by the fleet used
on transpacific routes (+85.4%), 26.6 billion from ships
operating on the Asia-Europe routes (+201.4%), 18.6 billion from
fleet used in intra-Asian services (+93.9%), 12.1 billion
from ships in operation on other international routes (+158.8%),
while the revenues generated by the ships used decreased
on Chinese domestic routes being amounted to 3.2 billion
yuan (-2.0%).
-
- As of 30 September, the group's fleet consisted of 517
container ships with a carrying capacity of almost
three million teu.
|
|