|
|
|
|
November 15, 2021
|
|
- InterManager is defining new requirements for membership
to the association
-
- O'Neil: our companies must play a leading role
plan in international debates on shipping
-
- Companies that operate ships and their crews must have
a leading role in international debates on shipping.
This was highlighted by Mark O'Neil, president of InterManager,
the association representing these companies, on the occasion
of the organization's assembly held last week.
"This year - noted O'Neil - as an association
InterManager made itself heard loudly and got
many more awards». O'Neil pointed out that the
ship managers and crews, which currently employ 90% of the
seafarers from all over the world, are absolutely able to drive
the debate: "I'm fed up - he said - that others hire
initiatives. We must have opinions on important issues at the
in order to serve our associates and crews."
-
- O'Neil stressed the importance of companies in the sector
are internationally recognized as a company
highly specialized. In this regard, the President of
InterManager has announced that it is working on the draft of a
document defining the new requirements for membership
to the association in order to offer members the competitive advantage
generated by verifiable standards in a wide range of areas
Operational.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail