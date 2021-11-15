



November 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news InterManager is defining new requirements for membership to the association

O'Neil: our companies must play a leading role plan in international debates on shipping

Companies that operate ships and their crews must have a leading role in international debates on shipping. This was highlighted by Mark O'Neil, president of InterManager, the association representing these companies, on the occasion of the organization's assembly held last week. "This year - noted O'Neil - as an association InterManager made itself heard loudly and got many more awards». O'Neil pointed out that the ship managers and crews, which currently employ 90% of the seafarers from all over the world, are absolutely able to drive the debate: "I'm fed up - he said - that others hire initiatives. We must have opinions on important issues at the in order to serve our associates and crews."

O'Neil stressed the importance of companies in the sector are internationally recognized as a company highly specialized. In this regard, the President of InterManager has announced that it is working on the draft of a document defining the new requirements for membership to the association in order to offer members the competitive advantage generated by verifiable standards in a wide range of areas Operational.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail