November 15, 2021
- Keppel and Boskalis sell towing businesses
port to the Mediterranean Tugs
- Transaction worth approximately 98 million US dollars
- Singaporean Keppel Offshore & Marine and Dutch Royal
Boskalis Westminster have signed an agreement to sell their
port towing activities, carried out through joints
Ventures Keppel Smit Towage and Maju Maritime 51% and 49% owned
from the two companies, to the Italian Rimorchiatori Mediterranei (group
Tugs Assembled) for a total of 133 million dollars of
Singapore about (98 million US dollars). It is expected that the
transaction, which is subject to approval by the authorities
of Singapore supervision, will be completed in the first
semester of next year.
- Keppel Smit Towage operates a fleet of 58 tugs in
Singapore and, through Maju Maritime, Malaysia. The fleet of the
Gruppo Rimorchiatori Riuniti consists of over 100 units
Naval.
