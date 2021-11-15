|
November 15, 2021
- Started the design and construction of a new ship
"green" multirole for the Coast Guard
- The contract was awarded to Fincantieri and Cantiere
Naval Victory
- Today in Rome, at the headquarters of the general command of the Corps of
Port Authorities - Coast Guard, a
contract for the design and construction of a unit
multirole offshore (UAM) intended for the Corps. The agreement is
was signed by the commander general, the admiral inspector
Chief Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri,
Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies
Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria that will operate through a
temporary grouping of enterprises.
- The order, which concludes the tender procedure and has a
worth about 80 million euros, provides for the construction of a
multi-role high-ground unit about 85 metres in length and
the related temporary support service for the duration of five
years, in addition to the possibility of exercising the right of
option for the construction of two additional units. The
project combines the operational needs of the Coast Guard with
the experience gained with the ships Dattilo and Diciotti
delivered by Fincantieri in 2013 and 2014.
- The new ship, thanks to its peculiar characteristics, will be able to
operate in the fulfillment of the various missions entrusted by the laws
of the State to the Coast Guard, from rescue at sea to
safety of navigation, from the protection of the marine environment to
that of fish resources, up to the use
in the field of civil protection devices. Unity
naval can be used in offshore missions for a long time
radius, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding
4,800 miles, in which he will be able to hire, thanks to the
technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems
present on board, also the role of command and control for the
coordination of air-naval assets in the areas of operation.
