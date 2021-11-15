



November 15, 2021

The contract was awarded to Fincantieri and Cantiere Naval Victory

Today in Rome, at the headquarters of the general command of the Corps of Port Authorities - Coast Guard, a contract for the design and construction of a unit multirole offshore (UAM) intended for the Corps. The agreement is was signed by the commander general, the admiral inspector Chief Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria that will operate through a temporary grouping of enterprises.

The order, which concludes the tender procedure and has a worth about 80 million euros, provides for the construction of a multi-role high-ground unit about 85 metres in length and the related temporary support service for the duration of five years, in addition to the possibility of exercising the right of option for the construction of two additional units. The project combines the operational needs of the Coast Guard with the experience gained with the ships Dattilo and Diciotti delivered by Fincantieri in 2013 and 2014.

The new ship, thanks to its peculiar characteristics, will be able to operate in the fulfillment of the various missions entrusted by the laws of the State to the Coast Guard, from rescue at sea to safety of navigation, from the protection of the marine environment to that of fish resources, up to the use in the field of civil protection devices. Unity naval can be used in offshore missions for a long time radius, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding 4,800 miles, in which he will be able to hire, thanks to the technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems present on board, also the role of command and control for the coordination of air-naval assets in the areas of operation.







