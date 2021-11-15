|
November 15, 2021
- The Coast Guard of Genoa ascertains the first violation in
ship recycling matter
-
- Ship scrapped in Turkey disregarding the procedures of the
EU Regulation 1257/2013
-
- The Coast Guard of Genoa has sanctioned a shipowner of
EU nationality for violating community legislation in
matter of ship dismantling. Long investigations have made it possible to
ascertain that at the end of 2020 an Italian flag ship, in the
possession of a Community shipowner, had been transferred to a
Turkish construction site in the district of Aliaga to be demolished last year
February disregarding the procedures of EU Regulation 1257/2013,
standard that aims to prevent accidents and avoid
harmful effects on human health and the environment produced by
ship dismantling operations.
-
- Thanks to the support of the local Consulate of Italy in Imirne, the
soldiers of the Port Authority have managed to verify
directly in Turkey that the demolition of the unit was
occurred according to processes in contrast with those provided for the
merchant units of the flag of the countries of the European Union.
Investigations recognized and confirmed also by subsequent
investigations by the Turkish Maritime Authority.
-
- The Port Authority of Genoa has specified that it is the
first time that in Italy the onerous sanctions are applied - equal to
over 30 thousand euros - planned for the demolition of units
naval at unauthorized facilities and in the absence of the "ready
for recycling certificate".
