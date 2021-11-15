



November 15, 2021

Original news The Coast Guard of Genoa ascertains the first violation in ship recycling matter

Ship scrapped in Turkey disregarding the procedures of the EU Regulation 1257/2013

The Coast Guard of Genoa has sanctioned a shipowner of EU nationality for violating community legislation in matter of ship dismantling. Long investigations have made it possible to ascertain that at the end of 2020 an Italian flag ship, in the possession of a Community shipowner, had been transferred to a Turkish construction site in the district of Aliaga to be demolished last year February disregarding the procedures of EU Regulation 1257/2013, standard that aims to prevent accidents and avoid harmful effects on human health and the environment produced by ship dismantling operations.

Thanks to the support of the local Consulate of Italy in Imirne, the soldiers of the Port Authority have managed to verify directly in Turkey that the demolition of the unit was occurred according to processes in contrast with those provided for the merchant units of the flag of the countries of the European Union. Investigations recognized and confirmed also by subsequent investigations by the Turkish Maritime Authority.

The Port Authority of Genoa has specified that it is the first time that in Italy the onerous sanctions are applied - equal to over 30 thousand euros - planned for the demolition of units naval at unauthorized facilities and in the absence of the "ready for recycling certificate".







