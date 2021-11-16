|
|
|
|
November 16, 2021
|
|
- Approved the budget of the Authority of
Port System of the Strait
-
- 38 people expected to be hired over the next three years
-
- Last week the Management Committee of the Authority
of Sistema Portuale dello Stretto has unanimously approved
the forecast budget for 2022 of the body that manages the ports
of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio
Calabria. The document presents revenues at 31 December 2022 equal to
16.2 million euros, without increase in tariffs charged to users
and dealers, who will be entirely employed to cover both
current and capital expenditure. More
precisely 42.06% of these sums will be reserved for the
coverage of operating expenses, 32.51% of coverage
of the expenses for different interventions and the remaining 25.42% will be
entirely intended to cover capital expenditure,
i.e. those aimed at the construction of infrastructures
and projects.
-
- The 2022 budget also provides for an increase
the costs of staff in view of the recruitment of the institution
programme to raise the organic endowment from the current 32
units, of which only 27 in service, to 65 units.
Therefore, over the next three years, the AdSP will indicate
public selections for the recruitment of 38 people, of which the
first five with calls published already in the coming days.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail