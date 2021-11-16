



November 16, 2021

38 people expected to be hired over the next three years

Last week the Management Committee of the Authority of Sistema Portuale dello Stretto has unanimously approved the forecast budget for 2022 of the body that manages the ports of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria. The document presents revenues at 31 December 2022 equal to 16.2 million euros, without increase in tariffs charged to users and dealers, who will be entirely employed to cover both current and capital expenditure. More precisely 42.06% of these sums will be reserved for the coverage of operating expenses, 32.51% of coverage of the expenses for different interventions and the remaining 25.42% will be entirely intended to cover capital expenditure, i.e. those aimed at the construction of infrastructures and projects.

The 2022 budget also provides for an increase the costs of staff in view of the recruitment of the institution programme to raise the organic endowment from the current 32 units, of which only 27 in service, to 65 units. Therefore, over the next three years, the AdSP will indicate public selections for the recruitment of 38 people, of which the first five with calls published already in the coming days.







