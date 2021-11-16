|
November 16, 2021
- Modest quarterly traffic growth in the port of
Hamburg
-
- Bulk is on the rise. Decline in miscellaneous goods
-
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Hamburg has
recorded a modest increase of about +1% of goods
handled that amounted to 32.3 million tons
compared to 31.9 million in the period July-September 2020. The
slight growth was ensured by the increase of +6% in
volume of cargoes at landing which amounted to 19.1 million
tons, a rise that compensated for the -6% decline in
cargo at embarkation amounted to 13.2 million tons.
-
- The increase in the total volumes handled, moreover, is
was generated by the significant increase of +12% in bulk that have
totaled 10.4 million tonnes, of which 7.3 million tonnes
tons of solid bulk (+12%) and 3.1 million tons of
liquid bulk (+11%). In decline, however, the various goods that are
results peri to 21.9 million tons (-4%). Traffic alone
of containers amounted to almost 2.2 million teu, volume
similar to the one handled in the third quarter of last year.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, the German port of call has
handled a total of 95.8 million tons of goods
compared to 93.1 million in the same period of 2020.
