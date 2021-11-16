



November 16, 2021

Original news Modest quarterly traffic growth in the port of Hamburg

Bulk is on the rise. Decline in miscellaneous goods

In the third quarter of this year the port of Hamburg has recorded a modest increase of about +1% of goods handled that amounted to 32.3 million tons compared to 31.9 million in the period July-September 2020. The slight growth was ensured by the increase of +6% in volume of cargoes at landing which amounted to 19.1 million tons, a rise that compensated for the -6% decline in cargo at embarkation amounted to 13.2 million tons.

The increase in the total volumes handled, moreover, is was generated by the significant increase of +12% in bulk that have totaled 10.4 million tonnes, of which 7.3 million tonnes tons of solid bulk (+12%) and 3.1 million tons of liquid bulk (+11%). In decline, however, the various goods that are results peri to 21.9 million tons (-4%). Traffic alone of containers amounted to almost 2.2 million teu, volume similar to the one handled in the third quarter of last year.

In the first nine months of 2021, the German port of call has handled a total of 95.8 million tons of goods compared to 93.1 million in the same period of 2020.









