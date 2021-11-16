|


- Ok of Brussels to a public aid to equip the port with
Hamburg of a cold ironing plant
- The support, in a direct form to the Port Authority,
will amount to 20 million euros
- The European Commission has authorized the administration of the
City of Hamburg to grant €20 million in support
public to the city port for the construction of an infrastructure
to supply electricity from the shore network to ships from
cruise to the HafenCity terminal of the German port so that
can turn off the most polluting on-board generators.
The beneficiary of the aid will be the Port Authority which
own and manage the infrastructure.
- The Commission considered, among other things, that the aid, limited to
what is necessary to implement the project, is necessary and has a
incentive effect as the investment would not be
activated in the absence of public support.
