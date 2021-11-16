



November 16, 2021

The support, in a direct form to the Port Authority, will amount to 20 million euros

The European Commission has authorized the administration of the City of Hamburg to grant €20 million in support public to the city port for the construction of an infrastructure to supply electricity from the shore network to ships from cruise to the HafenCity terminal of the German port so that can turn off the most polluting on-board generators. The beneficiary of the aid will be the Port Authority which own and manage the infrastructure.

The Commission considered, among other things, that the aid, limited to what is necessary to implement the project, is necessary and has a incentive effect as the investment would not be activated in the absence of public support.







