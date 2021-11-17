



November 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news RCL records record financial results, but containers transported by the fleet are declining

In the third quarter of this year, revenues increased by +128,7%

Like all other leading shipping companies containerized worldwide, in the third quarter of this year the Thai Regional Container Lines (RCL) performed record financial records and, like many of the other companies of the sector, is marking an uninterrupted series of new historical peaks from the last quarter of 2020. This, as happens in the last months also to numerous other containerized maritime carriers, to in the face of volumes of cargo carried by the fleet lower than record levels and indeed, for several Asian companies, declining compared to last year.

In the period July-September 2021 RCL has totaled revenues equal to the new historical record of 9.3 billion baht (284 million dollars), with a significant increase of +128.7% on the same last year period. Also operating profit and profit after taxes have reached new record values being amounted respectively to 3.7 billion baht (+1,025.6%) and 3.7 billion baht (+1,348.5%), profit that the same Regional Container Lines has defined phenomenal.

After three quarters of growth in cargo volumes containerized transported by the fleet generated by the comparison with corresponding periods of 2020 when it was more accentuated result of the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the activity of the Thai company, in the third quarter of this year the cargoes carried by RCL's ships are decreased of -7.4% having been equal to 517 thousand container teu compared to 559 thousand teu in the third quarter of 2020, very high volumes far from the historical record of 765 thousand teu scored in the third quarter of 2008.

RcL's fleet, which is employed in maritime services line and feeder in Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Middle Oriente, consists of 50 container ships for a capacity of total load equal to 99 thousand teu.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec