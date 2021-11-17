|
November 17, 2021
- RCL records record financial results, but containers
transported by the fleet are declining
-
- In the third quarter of this year, revenues increased by
+128,7%
-
- Like all other leading shipping companies
containerized worldwide, in the third quarter of this year the
Thai Regional Container Lines (RCL) performed
record financial records and, like many of the other companies of the
sector, is marking an uninterrupted series of new historical peaks
from the last quarter of 2020. This, as happens in the last
months also to numerous other containerized maritime carriers, to
in the face of volumes of cargo carried by the fleet lower than
record levels and indeed, for several Asian companies, declining
compared to last year.
-
- In the period July-September 2021 RCL has totaled revenues
equal to the new historical record of 9.3 billion baht (284 million
dollars), with a significant increase of +128.7% on the same
last year period. Also operating profit and profit after
taxes have reached new record values being amounted
respectively to 3.7 billion baht (+1,025.6%) and 3.7 billion
baht (+1,348.5%), profit that the same Regional Container Lines has
defined phenomenal.
-
- After three quarters of growth in cargo volumes
containerized transported by the fleet generated by the comparison
with corresponding periods of 2020 when it was more accentuated
result of the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic
on the activity of the Thai company, in the third
quarter of this year the cargoes carried by RCL's ships are
decreased of -7.4% having been equal to 517 thousand container teu
compared to 559 thousand teu in the third quarter of 2020, very high volumes
far from the historical record of 765 thousand teu scored in the third
quarter of 2008.
-
- RcL's fleet, which is employed in maritime services
line and feeder in Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Middle
Oriente, consists of 50 container ships for a capacity
of total load equal to 99 thousand teu.
