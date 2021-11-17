



November 17, 2021

Containers have been pairs to 1,23 million teu (+8.2%)

In the third quarter of this year the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven handled 17.0 million tons of goods, with a increase of +6.9% on the same period of 2020 generated mainly last September when the increase is result of +12.0% on the same month last year, increase which gave a further boost to the increases of +2.7% and +6.% registered last July and August respectively. Of the volume of loads handled in the period July-September 2021, 8.9 million tons were made up of goods at the landing (+9.8%) and 8.1 million tons from goods to boarding (+4.0%).

In the third quarter of this year the only total volume of miscellaneous goods amounted to 14.5 million tonnes (+5.3%), of which 12.5 million tons of cargoes containerized (+4.2%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 1,23 million teu (+8.2%) and 2,0 million of teu tons of other miscellaneous goods (+13.4%) included 730 thousand tons of rolling stock (-27.6%), 612 thousand tons of iron and steel (+107.5%), 167 thousand tons of forest products (+98.8%) and 490 thousand tons of other cargoes (+36.9%). The traffic of passenger cars, due to the current serious difficulties of the automotive industry, marked a decline of -24.2% 367 thousand vehicles were handled.

In the period July-September 2021, in addition, the German port handled 2.5 million tonnes of bulk, with a significant growth of +17.3% produced by the increase in volumes of solid bulk attested to 2,0 million tons (+27.2%), of which 948 thousand tons of minerals (+104.3%), 191 thousand tons of cereals and food products (+46.9%), 190 thousand tons of coal and coke (-13.3%) and 1.2 million tons of other bulk dry (-50.4%). On the other hand, liquid bulk fell by -12.6% to 459 thousand tons.

In the first nine months of this year the total goods handled was 52.3 million tons, an increase +7.5% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 26.9 million of tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+9.6%) and 25.4 million tons at boarding (+5.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods are 39.0 million tons of goods in containers were handled (+3.1%) for 3,82 million teu enlivened (+10.2%) and 6,3 million of tons of other miscellaneous goods (+33.0%) included 2.4 million tons of rolling stock (-3.0%), 1.6 million tons of iron and steels (+67.6%), 581 thousand tons of forest products (+54.5%) and 1.6 million tons of other cargoes (+88.5%). Bulk dry have totaled 6,0 million tons (+34.0%), of which 2.9 million tons of minerals (+51.2%), 539 thousand tons of coal and coke (+66.9%), 449 thousand tons of cereals and products food (+12.0%) and 3.1 million tons of other cargoes (-9,0%). Liquid bulk amounted to 1.0 million tons (-36.0%).











