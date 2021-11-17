|
|
|
|
November 17, 2021
|
|
- General Logistics Systems bought the Canadian Rosenau
Transport
-
- Transaction worth 360 million Canadian dollars
-
- The Dutch group General Logistics Systems (GLS) has
recently signed an agreement to acquire the company of
Canadian logistics Mid-Nite Sun Transportation Ltd operating with the
name of Rosenau Transport. The total consideration for the transaction is
of 360 million Canadian dollars, equal to about 245 million euros
(excluding debts and cash).
-
- The North American company is one of the largest transporters
of independent goods in Western Canada and will complete
the offer of GLS with a complementary service. Founded in 1957,
Rosenau Transport has 24 owned hubs and warehouses
in four provinces that generated revenue of about 175 million
of Canadian dollars in the fiscal year ended August 31.
-
- Canada is the ninth largest economy in the world, with a market
combined freight and parcels of 25 billion Canadian dollars,
with an annual growth of about 5%. GLS has made its entrance
in this market in 2018 with the acquisition of Dicom and manages
a network of over 30 hubs and warehouses, with 1,400 employees. GLS has
announced that since the acquisition the company has recorded growth
of revenue around 8% per annum.
|
