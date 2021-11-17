



November 17, 2021

Transaction worth 360 million Canadian dollars

The Dutch group General Logistics Systems (GLS) has recently signed an agreement to acquire the company of Canadian logistics Mid-Nite Sun Transportation Ltd operating with the name of Rosenau Transport. The total consideration for the transaction is of 360 million Canadian dollars, equal to about 245 million euros (excluding debts and cash).

The North American company is one of the largest transporters of independent goods in Western Canada and will complete the offer of GLS with a complementary service. Founded in 1957, Rosenau Transport has 24 owned hubs and warehouses in four provinces that generated revenue of about 175 million of Canadian dollars in the fiscal year ended August 31.

Canada is the ninth largest economy in the world, with a market combined freight and parcels of 25 billion Canadian dollars, with an annual growth of about 5%. GLS has made its entrance in this market in 2018 with the acquisition of Dicom and manages a network of over 30 hubs and warehouses, with 1,400 employees. GLS has announced that since the acquisition the company has recorded growth of revenue around 8% per annum.







