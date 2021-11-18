



November 18, 2021

It will be the final moment of the "Course for Responsible for customs matters"

The next 23 November at 16.00 will take place the fifth edition of the annual customs conference organized by Fedespedi which will be entitled "The implementation of the Code Union Customs: legislation and technological innovation at the service of international trade". The event wants to be a moment of confrontation between industry experts and partners institutional on the current scenario of trade in global level, this year made even more complex by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tensions in the political and commercial relations between the US and China.

On this issue, the Customs Code of the Union and others topics will be spoken by the president of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, and the Vice-President with responsibility for Customs and Relations with the Agency of Customs, Domenico de Crescenzo, together with Professor Fabrizio Vismara of the University of Insubria, in Loredana Sasso of the Customs Directorate - Customs and Monopolies Agency, to Enrico Perticone, president of the National Council of Freight Forwarders Customs, and Laura Castellani, Director of Organization and Digital Transformation - Customs and Monopolies Agency.

As usual, moreover, the conference will be the final moment of the fifth edition of the "Course for Responsible for customs matters" recognized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and promoted by Fedespedi in collaboration with local associations: ABSEA, ACCSEA, Alsea Milano, Alsea Como, Amsea, Apsaci, Asea, ASPT Astra FVG, AssoTosca, Spedimar and Spediporto.







