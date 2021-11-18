|
|
|
|
November 18, 2021
|
|
- Tuesday the fifth edition of the customs conference
organized by Fedespedi
-
- It will be the final moment of the "Course for
Responsible for customs matters"
-
- The next 23 November at 16.00 will take place the
fifth edition of the annual customs conference organized by
Fedespedi which will be entitled "The implementation of the Code
Union Customs: legislation and technological innovation at the
service of international trade". The event wants to be
a moment of confrontation between industry experts and partners
institutional on the current scenario of trade in
global level, this year made even more complex by the
consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tensions in the
political and commercial relations between the US and China.
-
- On this issue, the Customs Code of the Union and others
topics will be spoken by the president of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, and
the Vice-President with responsibility for Customs and Relations with the Agency
of Customs, Domenico de Crescenzo, together with Professor Fabrizio
Vismara of the University of Insubria, in Loredana Sasso of the
Customs Directorate - Customs and Monopolies Agency, to Enrico
Perticone, president of the National Council of Freight Forwarders
Customs, and Laura Castellani, Director of Organization and Digital
Transformation - Customs and Monopolies Agency.
-
- To participate in the event broadcast in mode
telematics you need to register at this link.
-
- As usual, moreover, the conference will be the
final moment of the fifth edition of the "Course for
Responsible for customs matters" recognized
by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and promoted by Fedespedi in
collaboration with local associations: ABSEA, ACCSEA,
Alsea Milano, Alsea Como, Amsea, Apsaci, Asea, ASPT Astra FVG,
AssoTosca, Spedimar and Spediporto.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail