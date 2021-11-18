|
November 18, 2021
|
|
- Quarterly growth in freight traffic in ports
of Albania, decline in those of Croatia
-
- Resumption of passenger traffic
-
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods
handled by Albanian ports amounted to 1.33 million
tons of goods, with a decisive increase of +25.4% on the
the same period of 2020 that follows the accentuated growth of +13.9%,
+14.5% and +16.1% respectively in the last quarter of
2020 and in the first and second quarters of 2021. In decisive recovery
also the traffic of passengers enlivened by port ports
of the Adriatic nation which amounted to 526 thousand people,
with an increase of +268.4% on the period July-September last
year.
-
- In the third quarter of 2021, on the other hand, freight traffic
enlivened by the ports of Croatia has decreased of -8.9%
having stood at 5.05 million tons compared to 5.43 in the
corresponding period last year, decline following the
increases of +11.5%, +15.5% and +10.2% recorded in the fourth
quarter of 2020 and in the first and second quarters of this year. The
passenger traffic has totaled an increase of +50.1% being
state of 15.8 million people.
