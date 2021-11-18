



November 18, 2021

Original news Quarterly growth in freight traffic in ports of Albania, decline in those of Croatia

Resumption of passenger traffic

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods handled by Albanian ports amounted to 1.33 million tons of goods, with a decisive increase of +25.4% on the the same period of 2020 that follows the accentuated growth of +13.9%, +14.5% and +16.1% respectively in the last quarter of 2020 and in the first and second quarters of 2021. In decisive recovery also the traffic of passengers enlivened by port ports of the Adriatic nation which amounted to 526 thousand people, with an increase of +268.4% on the period July-September last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, on the other hand, freight traffic enlivened by the ports of Croatia has decreased of -8.9% having stood at 5.05 million tons compared to 5.43 in the corresponding period last year, decline following the increases of +11.5%, +15.5% and +10.2% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in the first and second quarters of this year. The passenger traffic has totaled an increase of +50.1% being state of 15.8 million people.









