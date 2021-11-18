|
November 18, 2021
- Tarros includes the port of Genoa in the direct service
Italy-Libya
- The airport of the Ligurian capital will be touched every 14
days
- The Tarros group will include ports of call at the port of Genoa
as part of its direct service to Libya. The new
rotation of the Italy-Libya Express (ILE) maritime line provides
touched to the ports of Salerno (su inducement), La Spezia, Genoa,
Malta, Tripoli, Misrata, Salerno. The port of the Ligurian capital
will be scaled every 14 days.
- Tomorrow, as part of the ILE, the departure from
Genoa of the ship Vento di Grecale directed to Tripoli via
Malta.