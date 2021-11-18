



November 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tarros includes the port of Genoa in the direct service Italy-Libya

The airport of the Ligurian capital will be touched every 14 days

The Tarros group will include ports of call at the port of Genoa as part of its direct service to Libya. The new rotation of the Italy-Libya Express (ILE) maritime line provides touched to the ports of Salerno (su inducement), La Spezia, Genoa, Malta, Tripoli, Misrata, Salerno. The port of the Ligurian capital will be scaled every 14 days.

Tomorrow, as part of the ILE, the departure from Genoa of the ship Vento di Grecale directed to Tripoli via Malta.









