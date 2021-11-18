



November 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Court of Milan ordered the seizure of 20 million by Onorato Armatori

Accepted the request of the commissioners of Tirrenia in AS

The Tribunale di Milano, in the context of the civil case for the sale of the Tirrenia fleet, ordered the seizure of 20 millions of euros of Onorato Armatori accepting the request of the commissioners of Tirrenia, in extraordinary administration. Lawyers of Tirrenia in AS have specified that their thesis was fully accepted with the recognition of responsibility of the holding company Onorato Armatori, which controls the companies of navigation Moby and Tirrenia-Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione, which would have drained tirrenia-CIN resources for over 210 million euro so as to prevent the latter from repaying to the extraordinary administration the price of 180 million for the transfer of the fleet. The lawyers also specified that the court granted the seizure also because of the management obscure company for which the Onorato family is responsible which, among other things, would not deposit the financial statements since 2017.

Onorato Armatori has announced that the seizure order will be the subject of a complaint before the Court of Milan.

In addition, the Milan prosecutor's office, for the story of the failure of the maritime group, opened an investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy which sees investigated the shipowner Vincenzo Onorato and his son Achille.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail