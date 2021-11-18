|
November 18, 2021
- The Court of Milan ordered the seizure of 20 million
by Onorato Armatori
-
- Accepted the request of the commissioners of Tirrenia in AS
-
- The Tribunale di Milano, in the context of the civil case for the
sale of the Tirrenia fleet, ordered the seizure of 20
millions of euros of Onorato Armatori accepting the request of the
commissioners of Tirrenia, in extraordinary administration. Lawyers
of Tirrenia in AS have specified that their thesis was
fully accepted with the recognition of responsibility
of the holding company Onorato Armatori, which controls the companies of
navigation Moby and Tirrenia-Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione, which
would have drained tirrenia-CIN resources for over 210 million
euro so as to prevent the latter from repaying
to the extraordinary administration the price of 180 million for the
transfer of the fleet. The lawyers also specified that the
court granted the seizure also because of the management
obscure company for which the Onorato family is responsible
which, among other things, would not deposit the financial statements since 2017.
-
- Onorato Armatori has announced that the seizure order
will be the subject of a complaint before the Court of Milan.
-
- In addition, the Milan prosecutor's office, for the story of the failure of the
maritime group, opened an investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy
which sees investigated the shipowner Vincenzo Onorato and his son Achille.
