|
|
November 18, 2021
|
|
- In Monfalcone was celebrated the launch of the ship from
MSC Seascape cruise
-
- The twin "MSC Seashore" was
Baptized
-
- Today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone is
the launch of the MSC Seascape,the new
MSC Cruises flagship to be delivered in November
2022 and will be the second ship of the class "Seaside EVO"
to enter the fleet of the cruise line. MSC
Seascape will have a tonne of 169,400 tons and will be
able to accommodate up to 5,877 passengers.
-
- On the occasion of the launch, the Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises,
Pierfrancesco Vago, specified that «MSC Seascape
is launched while the twin MSC Seashore is
officially christened in our private island, Ocean Cay MSC
Marine Reserve'. This is the first time a ship has
she is baptized on a private island. The ceremony marked
also the official inauguration of the Ocean Cay MSC Marine
Reserve, which welcomed the first guests at the end of 2019 and then closed
temporarily due to the pandemic.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail