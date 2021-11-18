



November 18, 2021

Original news In Monfalcone was celebrated the launch of the ship from MSC Seascape cruise

The twin "MSC Seashore" was Baptized

Today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone is the launch of the MSC Seascape,the new MSC Cruises flagship to be delivered in November 2022 and will be the second ship of the class "Seaside EVO" to enter the fleet of the cruise line. MSC Seascape will have a tonne of 169,400 tons and will be able to accommodate up to 5,877 passengers.

On the occasion of the launch, the Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, specified that «MSC Seascape is launched while the twin MSC Seashore is officially christened in our private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve'. This is the first time a ship has she is baptized on a private island. The ceremony marked also the official inauguration of the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which welcomed the first guests at the end of 2019 and then closed temporarily due to the pandemic.







