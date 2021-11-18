|
November 18, 2021
|
|
- A success in the USA the tax to induce to accelerate the
removal of containers parked in ports
-
- The White House calls on the FMC to verify that the alliances between
shipping companies comply with competition rules
-
- The success of charging the shipping companies of the
costs of containers that stay too long in US ports,
after having already been found by the main ports
Americans, it was confirmed by the White House on the occasion
of the first report on the monitoring activity of the
national supply chain started earlier this month.
The Biden administration explained that the reduction of the
prolonged stay of containers in ports is attributable
in part to this new tax that ports have imposed on carriers
Maritime. The latter - specified the White House in a note
- they had such success in clearing the docks, that this
week the ports announced that they would postpone
the charge of the tax.
-
- The White House has specified that, however, the problem is not
consisting only of full containers, but also of thousands of
empty containers on the docks which, given the lack of
chassis, trucks are not able to remove. The White House has
announced that the shipping companies have announced that
will remove empty containers from
docks, including dedicating ships to the transport of these containers,
activities that have already been started with the
removal of 60 thousand empty teu which will soon be followed by others
28 thousand.
-
- Recalling also that in July President Biden had
invited the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to take initiatives
to ensure that U.S. exporters do not come
penalized by the costs of maritime transport
(
of 9
July 2021), the White House again urged the FMC to
'use all the tools at its disposal to
ensure free and fair competition' and
expressly invited to check whether the agreements between the companies
of navigation are framed or not in this context. 'If the
alliances between carriers receive immunity from the laws
antitrust - specified the White House - the FMC can
challenge such agreements if they produce an unreasonable reduction in the
transport service or an unreasonable increase in the costs of
transport or ... reduce competition in a way that
substantial"'.
|
