



November 18, 2021

Original news A success in the USA the tax to induce to accelerate the removal of containers parked in ports

The White House calls on the FMC to verify that the alliances between shipping companies comply with competition rules

The success of charging the shipping companies of the costs of containers that stay too long in US ports, after having already been found by the main ports Americans, it was confirmed by the White House on the occasion of the first report on the monitoring activity of the national supply chain started earlier this month. The Biden administration explained that the reduction of the prolonged stay of containers in ports is attributable in part to this new tax that ports have imposed on carriers Maritime. The latter - specified the White House in a note - they had such success in clearing the docks, that this week the ports announced that they would postpone the charge of the tax.

The White House has specified that, however, the problem is not consisting only of full containers, but also of thousands of empty containers on the docks which, given the lack of chassis, trucks are not able to remove. The White House has announced that the shipping companies have announced that will remove empty containers from docks, including dedicating ships to the transport of these containers, activities that have already been started with the removal of 60 thousand empty teu which will soon be followed by others 28 thousand.

Recalling also that in July President Biden had invited the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to take initiatives to ensure that U.S. exporters do not come penalized by the costs of maritime transport ( of 9 July 2021), the White House again urged the FMC to 'use all the tools at its disposal to ensure free and fair competition' and expressly invited to check whether the agreements between the companies of navigation are framed or not in this context. 'If the alliances between carriers receive immunity from the laws antitrust - specified the White House - the FMC can challenge such agreements if they produce an unreasonable reduction in the transport service or an unreasonable increase in the costs of transport or ... reduce competition in a way that substantial"'.







