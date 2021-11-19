



November 19, 2021

Original news In October, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles decreased by -8.0%

The rapid removal activity is proceeding at full speed of import containers stationary on the docks

In October 2021 the port of Los Angeles celebrated again the handling of a monthly container traffic equal to more than 900 thousand teu, threshold so far crossed only 12 times in the history of the Californian port of call. Last month, in fact, they were moved 903 thousand teu, volume that is however lower than the -8.0% to that enlivened in October 2020 when it was marked the traffic record for this month and, as part of the results of traffic over 900 thousand teu, it is also lower than the 952 thousand teu enlivened in October 2018.

In October 2021 the only share of containerized traffic in growth has been that of empty containers that have totaled 337 thousand teu (+2.1%), volume that represents the new record for this month that was produced by the record relating to the month of October of empty containers on board which are results equal to 336 thousand teu (+3.0%). Sign, the latter of the success of the Port Authority's initiatives to liberate the empty pit docks: "in recent weeks - he has confirmed the director general of the port, Gene Seroka - evict our piers from imported and empty containers was a Top priority. So we found a net improvement of flows at our maritime terminals that allows more ships to operate.' The authority has announced that since last October 24 a decrease of -31% in the number of containers in import, dropped from 95 thousand to 65 thousand, while the containers in import that stop at least nine days in the Californian port have decreased by -35% passing from 37 thousand to 24 thousand.

Last month the empty containers disembarked amounted to little more than a thousand teu (-66.0%). Full containers are also declining: those at the landing have attested to 467 thousand teu (- 7.8%) and those at the landing boarding at 98 thousand teu (-31.7%).

In the first ten months of this year the port of Los Angeles has enlivened a total of 9.08 million teu, with a progression of +22.0% compared to 7.44 million teu in the period January-October of 2020.











