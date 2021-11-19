|
November 19, 2021
- In October, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
decreased by -8.0%
-
- The rapid removal activity is proceeding at full speed
of import containers stationary on the docks
-
- In October 2021 the port of Los Angeles celebrated again
the handling of a monthly container traffic equal to more than
900 thousand teu, threshold so far crossed only 12 times in the history of the
Californian port of call. Last month, in fact, they were
moved 903 thousand teu, volume that is however lower than the
-8.0% to that enlivened in October 2020 when it was marked
the traffic record for this month and, as part of the results
of traffic over 900 thousand teu, it is also lower than the
952 thousand teu enlivened in October 2018.
-
- In October 2021 the only share of containerized traffic in
growth has been that of empty containers that have
totaled 337 thousand teu (+2.1%), volume that represents the new
record for this month that was produced by the record
relating to the month of October of empty containers on board which are
results equal to 336 thousand teu (+3.0%). Sign, the latter of the
success of the Port Authority's initiatives to liberate
the empty pit docks: "in recent weeks - he has
confirmed the director general of the port, Gene Seroka - evict
our piers from imported and empty containers was a
Top priority. So we found a net
improvement of flows at our maritime terminals that
allows more ships to operate.' The authority has
announced that since last October 24 a
decrease of -31% in the number of containers in import, dropped from
95 thousand to 65 thousand, while the containers in import that stop at least
nine days in the Californian port have decreased by -35% passing
from 37 thousand to 24 thousand.
-
- Last month the empty containers disembarked amounted to little
more than a thousand teu (-66.0%). Full containers are also declining:
those at the landing have attested to 467 thousand teu (- 7.8%) and those at the landing
boarding at 98 thousand teu (-31.7%).
-
- In the first ten months of this year the port of Los Angeles has
enlivened a total of 9.08 million teu, with a
progression of +22.0% compared to 7.44 million teu in the period
January-October of 2020.
