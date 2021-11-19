



November 19, 2021

Four cargo aircraft ordered

The latest quarterly balance sheet of the shipowning group French CMA CGM looks like a carbon paper copy of other documents financials of other leading companies in the transport sector containerized maritime, which constitutes the core business of the transalpine group, both the trend of economic performance of the CMA CGM follow those of other primary companies of this market. All reports with record financial values that exceed, and by a lot, the previous historical peaks achieved in the three previous quarters. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 the group French, as well as several of its competitors, recorded a decline in the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by the fleet after a positive trend in place since the third quarter of 2020.

CMA CGM filed the third quarter of this year with record revenues of $15.32 billion, with a a significant increase of +89.4% on the same period of 2020, of which 12.49 billion generated by transport activities maritime containerized (+101.3%) and 2,92 billion dollars from logistics activities (+55.3%). Much more content the increase in operating costs of €8.21 billion dollars (-28.6%). EBITDA amounted to €7.10 billion (+317.9%), with a contribution of 6.80 billion from shipping containerized (+356.3%) and 273.8 million from activities logistics (+63.0%). Operating profit was 6.12 billion dollars (+473.3%), of which 6.08 billion generated the activity of the portacontainer fleet (+536.3%) and 133.7 million from logistics activities (+219.9%). The profit net was of 5.64 billion dollars (+885.5%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the volume of container cargo transported by the ships of the company French was equal to 5,45 million teu, with a decrease of -2.5% on the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the French group announced that it had ordered more four Airbus A350F cargo aircraft destined for his new company AIR CARGO CMA CGM Air Cargo inaugurated last February that currently operates four Airbus A330-200F and will take in delivers two new aircraft over the next summer.











