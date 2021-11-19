|
November 19, 2021
- In the third quarter CMA CGM follows the same trend of
competitors: record financial results and containers transported in
decrease
-
- Four cargo aircraft ordered
-
- The latest quarterly balance sheet of the shipowning group French
CMA CGM looks like a carbon paper copy of other documents
financials of other leading companies in the transport sector
containerized maritime, which constitutes the core business of the
transalpine group, both the trend of economic performance
of the CMA CGM follow those of other primary companies of this
market. All reports with record financial values that
exceed, and by a lot, the previous historical peaks achieved in the three
previous quarters. In addition, in the third quarter of 2021 the group
French, as well as several of its competitors, recorded
a decline in the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by the
fleet after a positive trend in place since the third quarter of 2020.
-
- CMA CGM filed the third quarter of this year with
record revenues of $15.32 billion, with a
a significant increase of +89.4% on the same period of 2020,
of which 12.49 billion generated by transport activities
maritime containerized (+101.3%) and 2,92 billion dollars from
logistics activities (+55.3%). Much more content
the increase in operating costs of €8.21 billion
dollars (-28.6%). EBITDA amounted to €7.10 billion
(+317.9%), with a contribution of 6.80 billion from shipping
containerized (+356.3%) and 273.8 million from activities
logistics (+63.0%). Operating profit was 6.12
billion dollars (+473.3%), of which 6.08 billion generated
the activity of the portacontainer fleet (+536.3%) and
133.7 million from logistics activities (+219.9%). The profit
net was of 5.64 billion dollars (+885.5%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2021 the volume of container cargo
transported by the ships of the company French was equal
to 5,45 million teu, with a decrease of -2.5% on the
corresponding period last year.
-
- Meanwhile, the French group announced that it had ordered more
four Airbus A350F cargo aircraft destined for his new company
AIR CARGO CMA CGM Air Cargo inaugurated last February that
currently operates four Airbus A330-200F and will take in
delivers two new aircraft over the next summer.
