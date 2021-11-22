



November 22, 2021

Next year the "Yara Birkeland" will enter in regular service

Friday at the port of Oslo arrived the Yara Birkeland carrier that will be used for the transport of mineral fertilizers from the Yara plant of Porsgrunn, in Brevik. It wouldn't make the news if it were a of the thousands of daily ship ports in the ports of all over the world. But the Yara Birkeland is a unit special naval: this is the first electric carrier to autonomous management in the world.

Perhaps, underlining the exceptional nature of the event, the first Norwegian Minister Jonas Gahr Støre present on the quay of the port at the arrival of the ship has let itself go and has a bit exaggerated: paraphrasing the phrase that Neil Armstrong would have pronounced by first setting foot on the Moon, the politician has emphatically stated that "this is a short trip for Yara Birkeland,but a great journey for humanity." Rather risky comparison, of course, but the departure of the Yara Birkeland can be called an event historical.

The ship was designed and developed by the Norwegians Yara and Kongsberg and was built by the company VARD shipbuilding of the Fincantieri group, which delivered it a year ago ( of 15 May 2017 and 16 August 2018). It is a portacontainer 80 meters long, 14.8 metres wide and with a deadweight capacity of 3,150 tonnes it will enter regular service next year. Meanwhile meanwhile, a trial period of the new technologies that will last two years to get the certification of Yara Birkeland as a carrier autonomous and fully electric.









