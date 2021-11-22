|
|
|
|
November 22, 2021
|
|
- First trip of the first electric carrier to
autonomous management in the world
-
- Next year the "Yara Birkeland" will enter
in regular service
-
- Friday at the port of Oslo arrived the
Yara Birkeland carrier that will be used for
the transport of mineral fertilizers from the Yara plant
of Porsgrunn, in Brevik. It wouldn't make the news if it were a
of the thousands of daily ship ports in the ports of
all over the world. But the Yara Birkeland is a unit
special naval: this is the first electric carrier to
autonomous management in the world.
-
- Perhaps, underlining the exceptional nature of the event, the first
Norwegian Minister Jonas Gahr Støre present on the quay
of the port at the arrival of the ship has let itself go and has a
bit exaggerated: paraphrasing the phrase that Neil Armstrong would have
pronounced by first setting foot on the Moon, the politician has
emphatically stated that "this is a short trip
for Yara Birkeland,but a great journey for humanity."
Rather risky comparison, of course, but the departure of the Yara
Birkeland can be called an event
historical.
-
- The ship was designed and developed by the Norwegians
Yara and Kongsberg and was built by the company
VARD shipbuilding of the Fincantieri group, which delivered it a year ago
(
of 15
May 2017 and 16
August 2018). It is a portacontainer 80 meters long,
14.8 metres wide and with a deadweight capacity of 3,150 tonnes
it will enter regular service next year. Meanwhile
meanwhile, a trial period of the new
technologies that will last two years to get the
certification of Yara Birkeland as a carrier
autonomous and fully electric.
|
