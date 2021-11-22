



November 22, 2021

Original news In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Palermo has dropped by -6.5%

Both miscellaneous goods and bulk goods are decreasing

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Palermo has decreased by -6.5% being amounted to 1.83 million tons of goods compared to 1.95 million tons of tons in the period July-September of 2020. The only volumes of goods at landing stood at 1.10 million tons (+5.8%) and those of goods at boarding at 728 thousand tons (-20,5%). Overall, in the segment of various goods, handled 1.70 million tons of cargo (- 3.7%), of which 1.66 million tons of rolling stock (-3.5%) and 34 thousand tons of goods in containers (-12.8%). Bulk is also declining, with the liquid cargoes that totaled 64 thousand tons of products refined oil (-15.3%) and dry cargoes 64 thousand tons (-44,3%). Passenger traffic was 697 thousand people (+29.2%).

In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Palermo has enlivened 5.47 million tonnes of goods, with a slight increase in +0.7% on the same period last year. Among other ports administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea of Western Sicily, in the same period the port of Termini Imerese handled 1.01 million tons of cargo (+125.5%), including 795 thousand tons of rolling stock (+236.9%) and 216 thousand tons of solid bulk (+1.7%), the port of Trapani 442 thousand tons of goods (+149.7%), of which 304 thousand tons of rolling stock (+449.2%), 115 thousand tons of containerized goods (+16.4%) and 22 thousand tons of solid bulk (-1.1%), and the port of Porto Empedocle 345 thousand tons of goods (+88.0%), of which 63 thousand tons of rolling stock (+274.9%) and 255 thousand tons of dry bulk (+61.5%).







