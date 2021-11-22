|
November 22, 2021
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the
port of Palermo has decreased by -6.5% being amounted to
1.83 million tons of goods compared to 1.95 million tons of
tons in the period July-September of 2020. The only volumes of
goods at landing stood at 1.10 million tons
(+5.8%) and those of goods at boarding at 728 thousand tons
(-20,5%). Overall, in the segment of various goods,
handled 1.70 million tons of cargo (- 3.7%), of which
1.66 million tons of rolling stock (-3.5%) and 34 thousand tons
of goods in containers (-12.8%). Bulk is also declining, with the
liquid cargoes that totaled 64 thousand tons of products
refined oil (-15.3%) and dry cargoes 64 thousand tons
(-44,3%). Passenger traffic was 697 thousand
people (+29.2%).
- In the first nine months of 2021 the port of Palermo has enlivened
5.47 million tonnes of goods, with a slight increase in
+0.7% on the same period last year. Among other ports
administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Western Sicily, in the same period the port of Termini
Imerese handled 1.01 million tons of cargo
(+125.5%), including 795 thousand tons of rolling stock (+236.9%) and
216 thousand tons of solid bulk (+1.7%), the port of Trapani
442 thousand tons of goods (+149.7%), of which 304 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+449.2%), 115 thousand tons of containerized goods
(+16.4%) and 22 thousand tons of solid bulk (-1.1%), and the port
of Porto Empedocle 345 thousand tons of goods (+88.0%), of which
63 thousand tons of rolling stock (+274.9%) and 255 thousand tons of
dry bulk (+61.5%).
