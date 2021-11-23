|
November 23, 2021
- Scrubbers can be one of the cornerstones of the
decarbonization of shipping, but they are expensive
- Study conducted by Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and Stena
Bulk
- Scrubbers, exhaust gas purification systems
ships allowing the abatement of the emission of substances
pollutants, may have a long-term role in
achievement of the objectives of decarbonisation of the
maritime transport although the costs for their installation and the
their use are by no means negligible. This is highlighted by the
results of a study conducted by the industrial organization Oil
and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and the shipping company Stena
Bulk which was started in October last year with
the purpose of analysing the emission abatement potential
of carbon contained in the exhaust gases of marine diesel engines
of large ships.
- The study was carried out by taking as a ship of
reference a SuezMax oil tanker powered by a two-engine
high efficiency times with low availability
energy in exhaust gases, type of ship that has been
choice as it constitutes a demanding test bench and
leads to an increase in the consumption of fuel to power the
auxiliary engines and a combustion boiler to provide energy
necessary to operate the scrubbers.
- The study showed that if the system is technically
efficient, however its implementation involves high expenses
operational and large investments. The latter are due
mainly to support the high costs of
storage, compressors and columns, while the cost of
excess fuel burned is the main burden
operational expenditure. The study explains that these costs
represent a significant obstacle to the implementation of these
exhaust gas cleaning systems of ships and their
reduction would be necessary to ensure the feasibility of
long term of this technology. The study therefore recommends
further insights useful to compare the costs of these
carbon abatement modes with those of others
long-term technologies for carbon dioxide reduction
issued by maritime transport.
