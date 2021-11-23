



November 23, 2021

Original news Scrubbers can be one of the cornerstones of the decarbonization of shipping, but they are expensive

Study conducted by Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and Stena Bulk

Scrubbers, exhaust gas purification systems ships allowing the abatement of the emission of substances pollutants, may have a long-term role in achievement of the objectives of decarbonisation of the maritime transport although the costs for their installation and the their use are by no means negligible. This is highlighted by the results of a study conducted by the industrial organization Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and the shipping company Stena Bulk which was started in October last year with the purpose of analysing the emission abatement potential of carbon contained in the exhaust gases of marine diesel engines of large ships.

The study was carried out by taking as a ship of reference a SuezMax oil tanker powered by a two-engine high efficiency times with low availability energy in exhaust gases, type of ship that has been choice as it constitutes a demanding test bench and leads to an increase in the consumption of fuel to power the auxiliary engines and a combustion boiler to provide energy necessary to operate the scrubbers.

The study showed that if the system is technically efficient, however its implementation involves high expenses operational and large investments. The latter are due mainly to support the high costs of storage, compressors and columns, while the cost of excess fuel burned is the main burden operational expenditure. The study explains that these costs represent a significant obstacle to the implementation of these exhaust gas cleaning systems of ships and their reduction would be necessary to ensure the feasibility of long term of this technology. The study therefore recommends further insights useful to compare the costs of these carbon abatement modes with those of others long-term technologies for carbon dioxide reduction issued by maritime transport.







