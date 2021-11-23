|
- A bachelor's place in Maritime Business for ITS graduates
- Agreement between Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina
Mercantile, Business College of Athens and Greek Institute of Maritime
Education
- The Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile
(FAIMM), the Business College of Athens (BCA) and the Greek Institute of
Maritime Education (GIME) have signed an agreement to
the provision of a Bachelor in Maritime Business for graduates of
higher technical institutes. Recognising the mutual interests in the
maritime education and training, and considering the
advantages of the respective institutions resulting from the establishment
of international ties, with the agreement FAIMM and BCA GIME aim to
promote academic cooperation between Italy and Greece by providing
higher education tools for those who will already have the
ITS diploma.
- The agreement signed implies that all students and
students of the deck and car courses, after a course of
English provided free of charge by the Academy, they will be able to apply
of enrollment in the COLLEGE BCA GIME seeing recognized the credits and the
training courses carried out in the classroom. The annual curriculum
includes four modules (Maritime Business Management / International
Maritime Policy and Regulations / Maritime Law / Financial
Management in Shipping) and a final thesis (Maritime Business
Research Project) to be recognized the title provided by the
West London University, which collaborates institutionally with
BCA-GIME.
- The agreement between Faimm and BCA-GIME provides for an initial period of
three years of cooperation, which can also be developed in the future on other
projects and activities. The program can be
attended 100% remotely, so that even students
can carry out their professional obligations without problems.
