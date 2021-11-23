



November 23, 2021

Agreement between Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile, Business College of Athens and Greek Institute of Maritime Education

The Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile (FAIMM), the Business College of Athens (BCA) and the Greek Institute of Maritime Education (GIME) have signed an agreement to the provision of a Bachelor in Maritime Business for graduates of higher technical institutes. Recognising the mutual interests in the maritime education and training, and considering the advantages of the respective institutions resulting from the establishment of international ties, with the agreement FAIMM and BCA GIME aim to promote academic cooperation between Italy and Greece by providing higher education tools for those who will already have the ITS diploma.

The agreement signed implies that all students and students of the deck and car courses, after a course of English provided free of charge by the Academy, they will be able to apply of enrollment in the COLLEGE BCA GIME seeing recognized the credits and the training courses carried out in the classroom. The annual curriculum includes four modules (Maritime Business Management / International Maritime Policy and Regulations / Maritime Law / Financial Management in Shipping) and a final thesis (Maritime Business Research Project) to be recognized the title provided by the West London University, which collaborates institutionally with BCA-GIME.

The agreement between Faimm and BCA-GIME provides for an initial period of three years of cooperation, which can also be developed in the future on other projects and activities. The program can be attended 100% remotely, so that even students can carry out their professional obligations without problems.







