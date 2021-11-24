|
November 24, 2021
- Quarterly growth of +16.7% of traffic in ports
Rhineland fluviaries of Switzerland
- In the first nine months of this year the increase was
by +7.5%
- In the third quarter of this year it was further
strengthened growth in freight traffic in river ports
Swiss Rhinelanders, which are a primary gateway for the
Swiss foreign trade. In the period the traffic is
state of 1,47 million tons, with an increment of +16.7%
on the third quarter of 2020.
- In the first nine months of 2021 the river ports have
handled globally 4.28 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +7.5% on the same period last year.