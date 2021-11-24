



November 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Quarterly growth of +16.7% of traffic in ports Rhineland fluviaries of Switzerland

In the first nine months of this year the increase was by +7.5%

In the third quarter of this year it was further strengthened growth in freight traffic in river ports Swiss Rhinelanders, which are a primary gateway for the Swiss foreign trade. In the period the traffic is state of 1,47 million tons, with an increment of +16.7% on the third quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021 the river ports have handled globally 4.28 million tons of goods, with a increase of +7.5% on the same period last year.









