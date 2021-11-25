|
November 25, 2021
- Order to Kalmar for 29 straddle carriers destined for the port of
Antwerp
- Twenty-nine vehicles are at the terminalista MSC PSA European
Terminal and five at PSA Antwerp
- Kalmar of the Finnish group Cargotec has received a
substantial order for the supply of port vehicles intended for the
port of Antwerp. The company has signed a contract with the
terminal companies MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) and PSA
Antwerp for the delivery of 34 hybrid straddle carriers during the
third quarter of next year.
- At MPET, the 50:50 joint venture between the PSA port group of
Singapore and the Group's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL)
Swiss shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) that
operates the largest container terminal in Europe which
handles half of the containerised traffic of the Belgian port,
29 cranes are intended for rider while psa Antwerp, which is
fully controlled by PSA, five will arrive.
