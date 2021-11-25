



November 25, 2021

Original news Order to Kalmar for 29 straddle carriers destined for the port of Antwerp

Twenty-nine vehicles are at the terminalista MSC PSA European Terminal and five at PSA Antwerp

Kalmar of the Finnish group Cargotec has received a substantial order for the supply of port vehicles intended for the port of Antwerp. The company has signed a contract with the terminal companies MSC PSA European Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp for the delivery of 34 hybrid straddle carriers during the third quarter of next year.

At MPET, the 50:50 joint venture between the PSA port group of Singapore and the Group's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) Swiss shipowner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) that operates the largest container terminal in Europe which handles half of the containerised traffic of the Belgian port, 29 cranes are intended for rider while psa Antwerp, which is fully controlled by PSA, five will arrive.







