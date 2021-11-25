



November 25, 2021

Original news Project to produce hydrogen for use on board ships as marine fuel

Agreement between Wärstilä, RINA, Helbio, the Registry Liberian and an energy company

The Finnish group Wärstilä Corporation, which develops power generation systems and propulsion systems naval, the Italian classification society RINA, the Helbio, a subsidiary of the Swedish Metacon specialized in systems for hydrogen production, the Liberian Registry and a company energetic have entered into an agreement with the aim of providing solutions for the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel and thus obtain a sustainable solution to allow the maritime transport to meet the IMO's objective of reducing basically the carbon intensity of shipping within 2050.

By presenting the initiative, the partners of the agreement have highlighted that the current difficulties and considerations on costs for production, distribution and storage on board of hydrogen vessels have so far limited interest of the shipping industry for the direct use of hydrogen as a fuel for maritime use, while with the production of hydrogen on board ships using liquefied natural gas available this solution would become much more practicable and available in a very short time.

The project is based on the combination of LNG and steam for produce hydrogen and CO2. The hydrogen produced will be used directly mixed with natural gas in combustion engines internal or in fuel cells, thus eliminating the the need to store hydrogen on board ships. Carbon dioxide will be liquefied using the stream cryogenic LNG, which would still be used as fuel, and subsequently disposed of on the ground.

"Our gas engines - explained Lars Anderson, Director of Product Management & Sales Support at Wärtsilä Marine Power - they are already able to use mixtures of hydrogen and LNG and our future efforts will be aimed at achieving 100% hydrogen"."







