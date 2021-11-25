|
November 25, 2021
- Project to produce hydrogen for use on board ships
as marine fuel
-
- Agreement between Wärstilä, RINA, Helbio, the Registry
Liberian and an energy company
-
- The Finnish group Wärstilä Corporation, which
develops power generation systems and propulsion systems
naval, the Italian classification society RINA, the
Helbio, a subsidiary of the Swedish Metacon specialized in systems for
hydrogen production, the Liberian Registry and a company
energetic have entered into an agreement with the aim of providing
solutions for the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel and
thus obtain a sustainable solution to allow the
maritime transport to meet the IMO's objective of reducing
basically the carbon intensity of shipping within
2050.
-
- By presenting the initiative, the partners of the agreement have
highlighted that the current difficulties and considerations on
costs for production, distribution and storage on board
of hydrogen vessels have so far limited interest
of the shipping industry for the direct use of hydrogen
as a fuel for maritime use, while with the production of
hydrogen on board ships using liquefied natural gas
available this solution would become much more
practicable and available in a very short time.
-
- The project is based on the combination of LNG and steam for
produce hydrogen and CO2. The hydrogen produced will be used
directly mixed with natural gas in combustion engines
internal or in fuel cells, thus eliminating the
the need to store hydrogen on board ships.
Carbon dioxide will be liquefied using the stream
cryogenic LNG, which would still be used as fuel, and
subsequently disposed of on the ground.
-
- "Our gas engines - explained Lars Anderson,
Director of Product Management & Sales Support at Wärtsilä
Marine Power - they are already able to use mixtures of
hydrogen and LNG and our future efforts will be aimed at achieving
100% hydrogen"."
