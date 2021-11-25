



November 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Stable traffic of goods in the port of Trieste in the first ten months of this year

Decline caused by the reduction of liquid bulk

The port of Trieste has closed the first ten months of this year with a total traffic of 45.6 million tons of goods, with a progression of +0.4% on the same period of 2020 and a decrease by about -12% on the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic year of the 2019.

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Orientale announced that on the overall result of January-October of 2021 weigh liquid bulk with 30.8 million tons enlivened (-3.1%), a decline in the sector - specified the institution - which, according to forecasts, will be completely reabsorbed within until year so much so that in the month of October alone it was marked an increase of +12.1%. On the other hand, both the rolling stock traffic with 251 thousand units transited (+28.9%), both the miscellaneous goods sector (+8.7%) and the bulk sector solid (+4.3%). Minimum decrease in containers (-0.9%), with 632,485 teu handled: decrease - highlighted the AdSP - attributable to the number of empty teu (-4.1%) against a stable volume of full containers. The port authority also underlined the significant increase in hinterland containerized traffic (direct gateway) which marked a double-digit increase (+12.7%), while the transshipped one reported a substantial decrease (-23.2%). The containerized traffic of the ro-ro line from/to Turkey, on the other hand, with 86 thousand teu, has maintained a dynamic extremely positive (+30.6%).

The institution also remarked on the encouraging performance of the rail traffic: in the first 10 months of 2021 the Julian airport reached a total of 7,754 trains handled (+16.1%), operating almost 1,100 more trains than in the same period of the 2020. Result mainly driven by the container terminal of the Pier VII.

In the first 10 months of 2021 the port of Monfalcone, also managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, enlivened 2.8 million tons handled (+15.1%), with 2.1 million tonnage of solid bulk (+27.7%) and 695 thousand tons of miscellaneous goods (-11.6%). The vehicle sector also fell (-14.1%) commercial, with 58 thousand units transited, due to the crisis of the world semiconductor production that is affecting the world car market.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail