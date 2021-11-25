|
November 25, 2021
- Stable traffic of goods in the port of Trieste in the
first ten months of this year
- Decline caused by the reduction of liquid bulk
- The port of Trieste has closed the first ten months of this year
with a total traffic of 45.6 million tons of goods, with
a progression of +0.4% on the same period of 2020 and a decrease
by about -12% on the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic year of the
2019.
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale announced that on the overall result of January-October
of 2021 weigh liquid bulk with 30.8 million tons
enlivened (-3.1%), a decline in the sector - specified the institution
- which, according to forecasts, will be completely reabsorbed
within until year so much so that in the month of October alone it was
marked an increase of +12.1%. On the other hand, both the
rolling stock traffic with 251 thousand units transited (+28.9%),
both the miscellaneous goods sector (+8.7%) and the bulk sector
solid (+4.3%). Minimum decrease in containers (-0.9%), with
632,485 teu handled: decrease - highlighted the AdSP - attributable
to the number of empty teu (-4.1%) against a stable volume of
full containers. The port authority also underlined the
significant increase in hinterland containerized traffic
(direct gateway) which marked a double-digit increase
(+12.7%), while the transshipped one reported a substantial
decrease (-23.2%). The containerized traffic of the ro-ro line
from/to Turkey, on the other hand, with 86 thousand teu, has maintained a dynamic
extremely positive (+30.6%).
- The institution also remarked on the encouraging performance of the
rail traffic: in the first 10 months of 2021 the Julian airport
reached a total of 7,754 trains handled (+16.1%), operating
almost 1,100 more trains than in the same period of the
2020. Result mainly driven by the container terminal of the
Pier VII.
- In the first 10 months of 2021 the port of Monfalcone, also
managed by the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, enlivened 2.8
million tons handled (+15.1%), with 2.1 million
tonnage of solid bulk (+27.7%) and 695 thousand tons of
miscellaneous goods (-11.6%). The vehicle sector also fell (-14.1%)
commercial, with 58 thousand units transited, due to the crisis
of the world semiconductor production that is affecting the
world car market.
