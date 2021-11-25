|
|
|
|
November 25, 2021
|
|
- Forty workers of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency will receive
compensation for failure to start
-
- Positive opinion from the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian has announced that the workers of the Gioia Tauro
Port Agency, correctly registered on the relevant list, will receive
compensation for non-start-up. It's 40 people
for which INPS had blocked the payment of the IMA from the
last August. The green light follows the opinion given by the Ministry
of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility which, in the
specify the criteria for the regular registration of workers in the
Port Agency, has dispelled any doubt about the correctness
of the interpretation that the legal department of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian had always supported.
-
- In sharing the position of the port authority, the Office
MIMS legislative clarified that the AdSP has enrolled workers
in the list of the Port Agency in application of art. 4, paragraph 1
of Decree-Law 243/2016, converted into Law No. 18 of 2017 and
amended by Decree-Law 104/2020, converted into Law 126/2020.
It has been pointed out, in fact, that in the port area of
Gioia Tauro there is a subjective condition of dismissed people
for redundancy from a company pursuant to art. 18 or ex art.16 and that, from at least
five years, states of corporate crisis or cessation of
terminalist activities and port companies. The institution
port, in a prudential way. decided to merge
in the Agency the additional persons made redundant
applying in addition to the mere criteria established by the relevant standard,
referring to the redundancy from a company pursuant to art. 16 or pursuant to art. 18 regularly
authorised, additional "safeguard criteria" which
have substantially assimilated the assessments carried out at the time
of first entries to those following the amendment. In
specific, therefore, has been verified and ascertained the
existence of the requirement of the enjoyment of social safety nets
of the company pursuant to art. 18 or pursuant to art. 16 in the previous five years
on the entry into force of the amendment.
-
- The workers on the list are those who belonged
automar (formerly BLG), Coopmar, Universal Service,
International Shipping, Sea Work and All Service.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail