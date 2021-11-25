



November 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Forty workers of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency will receive compensation for failure to start

Positive opinion from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian has announced that the workers of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, correctly registered on the relevant list, will receive compensation for non-start-up. It's 40 people for which INPS had blocked the payment of the IMA from the last August. The green light follows the opinion given by the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility which, in the specify the criteria for the regular registration of workers in the Port Agency, has dispelled any doubt about the correctness of the interpretation that the legal department of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian had always supported.

In sharing the position of the port authority, the Office MIMS legislative clarified that the AdSP has enrolled workers in the list of the Port Agency in application of art. 4, paragraph 1 of Decree-Law 243/2016, converted into Law No. 18 of 2017 and amended by Decree-Law 104/2020, converted into Law 126/2020. It has been pointed out, in fact, that in the port area of Gioia Tauro there is a subjective condition of dismissed people for redundancy from a company pursuant to art. 18 or ex art.16 and that, from at least five years, states of corporate crisis or cessation of terminalist activities and port companies. The institution port, in a prudential way. decided to merge in the Agency the additional persons made redundant applying in addition to the mere criteria established by the relevant standard, referring to the redundancy from a company pursuant to art. 16 or pursuant to art. 18 regularly authorised, additional "safeguard criteria" which have substantially assimilated the assessments carried out at the time of first entries to those following the amendment. In specific, therefore, has been verified and ascertained the existence of the requirement of the enjoyment of social safety nets of the company pursuant to art. 18 or pursuant to art. 16 in the previous five years on the entry into force of the amendment.

The workers on the list are those who belonged automar (formerly BLG), Coopmar, Universal Service, International Shipping, Sea Work and All Service.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail