November 25, 2021
- Corsica Ferries has lost the status of historical carrier for
the route Piombino - Portoferraio
- If you want to realize the service you will have to
participate in the slot call
- Forship (shipping companies Corsica Ferries - Sardinia
Ferries) has lost the status of historical carrier in relation to the
maritime connections between Piombino and Portoferraio and, if you want
continue the service, which the company usually carries out
in the summer season, you will have to participate in the call for tenders
allocation of slots as a new entrant. The recognition of the
"historicity" to a maritime carrier, i.e.
pre-emption granted to shipping companies that already have
carried out a scheduled maritime service between Piombino and Elba, is
subject to the condition that he has complied with all procedures, and
the obligations provided for by the specific regulations of the Authority
of Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.
- The AdSP has specified that the forfeiture of the qualification "is
it was an obligatory choice reached by the administration
only after having found from the company
controlling company of Corsica Ferries serious irregularities with respect to
the provisions of the regulation governing the allocation
of the docks for the connections of the Tuscan archipelago.
Irregularities which, despite the various reminders of the case - has
specified the institution - have been exceeded, and not all, only
belatedly'.
- The AdSP then declared Forship forfeited from the assignment
of the slots allocated for the year 2021, slots that will now be put to
announcement by November 30th.
