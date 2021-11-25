



November 25, 2021

Original news Corsica Ferries has lost the status of historical carrier for the route Piombino - Portoferraio

If you want to realize the service you will have to participate in the slot call

Forship (shipping companies Corsica Ferries - Sardinia Ferries) has lost the status of historical carrier in relation to the maritime connections between Piombino and Portoferraio and, if you want continue the service, which the company usually carries out in the summer season, you will have to participate in the call for tenders allocation of slots as a new entrant. The recognition of the "historicity" to a maritime carrier, i.e. pre-emption granted to shipping companies that already have carried out a scheduled maritime service between Piombino and Elba, is subject to the condition that he has complied with all procedures, and the obligations provided for by the specific regulations of the Authority of Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.

The AdSP has specified that the forfeiture of the qualification "is it was an obligatory choice reached by the administration only after having found from the company controlling company of Corsica Ferries serious irregularities with respect to the provisions of the regulation governing the allocation of the docks for the connections of the Tuscan archipelago. Irregularities which, despite the various reminders of the case - has specified the institution - have been exceeded, and not all, only belatedly'.

The AdSP then declared Forship forfeited from the assignment of the slots allocated for the year 2021, slots that will now be put to announcement by November 30th.







